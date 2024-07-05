Actress Rita Edochie has requested that everyone berating Verydarkman for criticising what he allegedly did in the past should stop it

She said the media personality did it to survive and has explained it himself and if armed robbers change, VDM should not also be condemned

The role interpreter stated that a prostitute can become a woman of God tomorrow and affirmed her love for VDM

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has thrown her weight behind media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

According to the movie star, VDM being g@y in the past should not stop him from condemning the act. She stated that some people who were previously armed robbers and prostitutes repent and are forgiven.

She added that these people later become pastors and are forgiven for their past. Hence, there was nothing wrong with the controversial media personality repenting and being forgiven.

The role interpreter also said that it could be allegations against VDM and she would not stop standing by him.

Her post got mixed reactions from her fans as some of them said they were disappointed in her.

See her post below:

Fans react to Rita Edochie's post

Several fans of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her post. See some of the comments below:

@oilgas_25:

"Can’t you just rest? You’ve been trying so hard for this guy to notify you but he never notice you. What is all this for? You don big pass this kind thing madam honestly."

@bestmantherapy:

"Disappointed button. I used to love you, but now, sorry, you lost a fan."

@miz__danielle:

"Mummy no vex abeg at this point I gat unfollow you."

@bobbyswat:

"With due respect ma, you are already doing too much, don’t let them come for you. You are highly respected ma."

@king__cnd_:

"The constant thing in life is change he never tell Una say him be saint."

@wizzyblaq:

"This one no know say she don old for this attention she dey find so?"

