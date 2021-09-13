A trending video of an outrageous showcase of money in the church by some young boy has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video, the boys gathered around the altar where the priest stood and threw wads of cash into the air

The priest seemed to be dumbfounded as he paused his sermon and watched in silence while the boys went on to stone him some notes

Nigerians have reacted to a video of young boys raining money in the church.

In the short video, the young boys numbering three surrounded the priest and scattered money around the altar.

The priest paused his sermon as the boys rained cash Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naijaloadedotng

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by Naijaloadedotng, one of the boys on red long sleeves could be seen bringing out more wads of cash from a small bag lying at a corner on the altar and stoned the priest with it.

The stunned priest appeared to pause his activity as he allowed the boys have a field day.

The priest mumbled something with the microphone and again stood in silence as the boys went on to throw money in the air.

Two of the boys were spotted raining cash while on their knees.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@kingdavidgramm commented

"Like am leaving Odumeje church ⛪️ for this one.

"Just gime location."

@skillponpy wrote:

"OK no problem.. We Sha no go say make dem no throw money in their fathers house "

@bridge4real said:

"Stop disrespecting the house of God which mosque have you seen people doing anywhere in the world Nigerians wish up please."

@iamashabi_ stated:

"The Christians allow too much rubbish "

@skirapapa7579 remarked:

"Ooomo this Sunday sweet over sweet kill am❤️❤️❤️❤️"

