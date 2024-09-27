Nigerian media personality and podcast host Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, has gone online to rant angrily

Nedu recalls pleading for donations for a sick lady, Blessing, suffering from Sickle Cell and was able to raise the sum of N20 million for her

In the viral clip, the online personality noted that he relative plans to divert her funds for their selfish interest

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, a top media personality and podcast host widely known as Nedu Wazobia, has gone online to share a heartbreaking update about a sick lady, Blessing, who has previously donated.

Nedu, notable for his controversial podcast topics, was almost in tears during a video that had gone viral as he detailed the heartbreaking event.

Nedu calls for the arrest of sickle cell lady's relatives. Credit: @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

The podcast host said he could raise N20 million at the time, but the guy in charge just told him that the ailing lady, Blessing's relatives, had taken N4.5 million out of the account and planned to use the rest to buy a house.

Nedu asked how wicked they could be to want to watch their relative die of such a painful ailment.

Watch clip here:

In an updated clip, Nedu confirmed that the family had returned the money taken. According to a comment by one of the relatives seen in the video, she assured the public that Blesisng's money belongs to her and that no one will have access to it.

See clip here:

Fans react to Nedu's clip

Read some thoughts below:

@comfortisimguzo_wealth:

"I don't stil agree, Nedu abeg make una help this girl,I no trust this people."

@victorokpalan:

"Who gave them access to the girls account?"

@officialdrtj:

"If you come from a good family you don’t know what God has done for you."

@efewarriboy3:

"In some cases. That word family. Na title."

@creme03:

"They shouldn't press her neck o."

@ruggedybaba:

"Nedu we can get the police and lawyers involved and they will stop the rubbish."

Adekunle Gold sends heartwarming message

Meanwhile, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold sent a touching message to his fellow sickle-cell warriors.

The former YBNL star disclosed his health challenges in 2022 and the ways he fought for his life till this very moment.

During his recent concert in London, AG Baby, as he is fondly called, reminded every sickle cell survivor to look forward to a brand new day.

