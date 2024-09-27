"Family to Use Donations to Buy House, Leave Sickle Cell Warrior to Die": Nedu Livid, Demands Arrest
- Nigerian media personality and podcast host Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, has gone online to rant angrily
- Nedu recalls pleading for donations for a sick lady, Blessing, suffering from Sickle Cell and was able to raise the sum of N20 million for her
- In the viral clip, the online personality noted that he relative plans to divert her funds for their selfish interest
Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, a top media personality and podcast host widely known as Nedu Wazobia, has gone online to share a heartbreaking update about a sick lady, Blessing, who has previously donated.
Nedu, notable for his controversial podcast topics, was almost in tears during a video that had gone viral as he detailed the heartbreaking event.
The podcast host said he could raise N20 million at the time, but the guy in charge just told him that the ailing lady, Blessing's relatives, had taken N4.5 million out of the account and planned to use the rest to buy a house.
Nedu asked how wicked they could be to want to watch their relative die of such a painful ailment.
Watch clip here:
In an updated clip, Nedu confirmed that the family had returned the money taken. According to a comment by one of the relatives seen in the video, she assured the public that Blesisng's money belongs to her and that no one will have access to it.
See clip here:
Adekunle Gold sends heartwarming message
Meanwhile, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold sent a touching message to his fellow sickle-cell warriors.
The former YBNL star disclosed his health challenges in 2022 and the ways he fought for his life till this very moment.
During his recent concert in London, AG Baby, as he is fondly called, reminded every sickle cell survivor to look forward to a brand new day.
