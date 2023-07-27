Comedian Bovi recently shared a video of what he has been going through for six days with his children

In the video, Bovi could be seen singing and petting his only daughter, who expressed displeasure at her brother's mean comment about her

The sweet response Bovi gave his daughter has left many, including celebrities gushing as netizens applauded the comedian

Aside from being a comedian on stage, Bovi Ugboma recently showed his fatherly side and connection with his kids.

In a recent video the comedian shared via his Instagram page, Bovi lamented his daily fatherly duties as he has been settling quarrels among his kids. He was seen petting his only daughter, who expressed displeasure at her brother’s mean comment about her.

Bovi showers praise on his daughter. Credit: @officialbovi

The comedian's daughter said her brother called her the ugliest witch known to man.

In response, Bovi showered his daughter with sweet words.

Bovi, in his response to his daughter, said:

"You are an angel, don’t you know? Beautiful Angel. Look at your nice ears, look at your nose. You took your daddy’s nose, your nose is finer than most human beings. We are privileged to have you on this planet with us."

Captioning the video, Bovi wrote:

“I’ve been settling quarrels for 6 days now. New method loaded.”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities fans react to Bovi's video with daughter

See their comments below:

julietchioma_agu:

"As it should be!!! See these positive words? Once I start making kids, I will bless my kids with them every moment. Make I find man fess."

expensive_gino:

"This is the reason why I bought data instead of land ."

hawtmoe:

" Totori, see the switch up and smile. You are doing well daddy ."

michelledede:

❤ love it! This is one of many ways to unknowingly build your children's confidence so they turn into confident adults. Bovi

diamondomon:

"Gracefully doing the Daddy Role."

do2dtun:

"you will do this 5 times every day per child… na dem dey give us headache but we love the headache ."

