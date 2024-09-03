As economic hardship bites harder in Nigeria, actress Kate Henshaw has complained about the increase in the price of fuel

She stated that fuel stopped selling at the Mobil filling station so that NNPC could adjust their price to N855

According to the movie star, her driver confirmed the news to her and she also posted video evidence on her X page

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw was not happy after she discovered that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had increased their fuel price to N855.

She stated that her driver informed her about the increase after he noted that the Mobil filling station stopped selling fuel.

The movie star shared a video of the new price at the NNPC fuel station and she decried the rate at which the fuel price keeps increasing.

Some netizens stated that it was more expensive in their areas as they have bought for N950 and above. It is pertinent to note that some fuel stations also sell above N1000.

It was a sad moment for many Nigerians as they wondered when the incessant increase in the fuel price would end.

Fans react to Kate Henshaw's post

@efe_wills:

"Why have NNPC not officially announced the new price? Anyway, they arrogantly think Nigerians don't deserve their respect, loyalty, attention, and compassion. We're in for a long, rough, rugged, and raw ride to infamy."

@royaltyuso:

"APC members are buying at N250. Dem never see anything. Clowns."

@onlineguru__:

"This is the Shege Yakubu and his cohort's wish for Nigerians. I hope he’s happy now."

@afc_cr_football:

"It is well. Will the fuel price get to N2,000 next year? The speed at which the fuel price is increasing is something else."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB:

"I bought N950 yesterday all my body dey shake."

