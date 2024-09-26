Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has broken his silence on social media following the online drama trailing him

Recall that online critic VeryDarkMan leaked the crossdresser’s phone call, where he spilled some messy details about his prison sentence

This resulted in a heavy backlash against the crossdresser, and he has reacted to the scandal with a scary message

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has shared a scary message on social media after facing backlash over a leaked phone call.

It all started when online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, called out Bob for owing someone N4 million and went on to leak the crossdresser’s phone call where he made some claims about his prison sentence, rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and his father, Femi Falana.

Following the drama that came from the leaked phone call, Bobrisky finally broke his silence on social media.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky considers ending it all in strange post. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, the crossdresser raised concerns with a post where he talked about ending it all. According to Bob, he had never thought about ending his life until now, when he saw the great lengths people have gone to bring him down.

Speaking further, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos said that he doesn’t need people’s pity because the only people whose sympathy he needs are his parents and they are no more. According to him, his haters won.

He wrote in part:

“People I might have needed sympathy from are my late parents. So who will fight for you? Friends? Haters you won.”

See a screenshot of his now-deleted post below:

Bobrisky clears Instagram photos

Amid Bobrisky’s ongoing troubles, the crossdresser deleted all of his photos from Instagram.

Recall that after Bobrisky’s release from “prison”, he went all out with a series of photoshoots and posted the extravagant photos on his page. See a screenshot of his page below:

Bobrisky deletes all photos on Instagram. Photo: @Bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Fans react as Bobrisky considers ending it all

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians who reacted to Bobrisky’s disturbing post on social media amid the backlash. Read what some of them had to say below:

styled__by_omobella:

“In as much as I support what verydark man has been doing but I still do not want you to die, challenges come and go just be strong 🙌 suiicide is never an option, cos you don't know what the after life maybe😢.”

Ucheguy:

“Na only me read am Dey laugh 😂😂😂.”

adaanaedo:

“If you reach their greet my mama.”

_joshua82250242:

“So sorry dear...... But no too dy challenge people that got nothing to lose.”

lindisparkus:

“Bob, don't even think of suiicide, This too shall pass! But you have to learn a great lesson from all these moving forward. U don't have a friend & that's on it. BE A ONE MAN SQUAD!!!!”

Tint_colleections:

“Emotional blackmail as usual! Na naija way na.”

Olatoreraofficial:

“You self don try Senior man 👨...... hadn't been you stay lowkey when you came out of prison and you compensate the guy that open your yansh this mess you met yourself 😢wouldn't happen at all.”

Rhowzmarii__:

“Bob don fold ke 😂.”

Queen_doraema:

“It’s Not about you Bob it’s about the corruption of the system………… how many people can afford to pay what you paid to elude justice???? How many innocent people are in jail cause they can’t afford justice???? It’s not you Bob it’s the system!!!”

Ngozi_gemini:

“U don try sef u can go.”

ebychytoo:

“Wahaluuurrr... You sre the architect of your own problem Bob.. You divulge too many unnecessary information.. You couldn't even keep your own secret, how do you expect someone else to keep it for you.. You no de commit any suiicide sha.. We need you for court ooo so go warm pupuru and obe ila chop first.. This case go long.”

Jhany_manny:

“Bob too much talk no good, sometimes try Dey ask idris for advice na man e be.. now see where u don land😂😂 Neva kee urself as shoots Dey wey u go still post😂.”

Karssieberry:

“If you had pay that guy his money back, all this won’t have befall you. Your Cho Cho Cho too much and if God save you from this , kindly leave naija and stay away from social media show off … this one will be a lesson for you.”

Anyigold7:

“You talk too much for a man that u are...next time u learn to keep ur doings secret...they should send you to kirikiri already...vdm is doing a great job in this country.”

Prettee_dimples:

“Trying to play victim for a situation you put yourself in is wild😒don’t sha punish idris for your mistakes..”

Seun Kuti makes U-turn in VDM, Falz, Femi Falana drama

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Seun Kuti finally clarified his position on the Bobrisky and VDM drama involving rapper Falz and his dad, Femi Falana.

The drama spilt to Seun Kuti’s end after he made a video stating that he was aware of the matter before VDM posted it online and that he gave him his full approval to share the leaked call with Nigerians.

In a new development, Seun Kuti went on his Instagram page to express his feelings about Femi Falana's mention in the leaked phone call.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng