Netizens are still not over Bobrisky’s recent scandal after a recent update disclosed the alleged face behind it

Recall that social media activist Verydarkman had called out the crossdresser, and asked him to pay his debt of N4 million

Following that, a series of pictures went viral online alleging to be Bob’s creditor who provided VDM with the contents he used against the controversial act

Pictures of a young Nigerian man have gone viral on the internet, alleging that he was the face behind crossdresser Bobrisky’s recent leaked audio.

The man identified as Nurse Bintin is also said to be the person for whom social media activist Verydarkman fought Bobrisky over N4 million debt.

Photos of alleged man who Bobrisky owed 4m trended online. Credit: @bobrisky222, @bintin_lion, @verydarkblackman

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM had called out Bobrisky for refusing to pay his creditor the sum of N4 million he borrowed.

While waiting for Bobrisky to respond, VDM unleashed chaos online by sharing an alleged voice note of the crossdresser explaining how the EFCC dropped a money laundering case against him after he paid N15 million.

In a recent report, photographs alleged to be the face (Nurse Bintin) behind Bob’s recent mess trended on the internet.

Not shopping there, screenshots of the messages he sent to the crossdresser were provided to the public, showing that Nurse Bintin made advances at Bob. In one of the texts Bintin sent, he called Bobrisky “sexy”.

See the pictures and screenshots below:

Reactions to photos of alleged man Bobrisky owes

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

promzy_gold:

"This guy no sense at all Abeg you dey fine giveaway from Bob?"

francybeautyvaul:

"And so what ?? Bob should have refunded him …say the truth when you see one Biko Mtewwww."

bella.joseph22:

"Person husband God abeg o."

julietreasure:

"Stanley u like supporting ru bbish why? So u have accepted that ur Bob is into ikpo ntu? And u all are supporting him🤷how are we sure u are not one by trying to support him?. didn't u see when VDM posted d part was trying to blackmail d guy by saying d guy kissed him and.... And u are here posting nansense 🙄 can see u are really looking for this connection by fire by force."

_chinonso_evans:

"The guy sef fit don knack rubbish commot for vdm body ,we never can tell."

realchinnynnaji:

"God abeg 😢. Imagine a man calling his fellow man sexxy."

stanley_ontop:

"But for back the guy Dey toast Bob for him Instagram DM."

caridobeautystudio:

"Sometimes I wonder if you actually have sense of reasoning or you are just doing it for engagement because I don’t understand how you can be calling white black."

mystizinny:

"Let’s see that chat he was begging Bob for knack …wack damage control."

Bobrisky breaks silence amid EFFC allegations

Bobrisky spoke out on bribery claims made against him by a social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman leaked an audio recording of the socialite claiming that he bribed EFCC with N15m.

Addressing the viral video VDM made about his prison stay, Bob pointed out how the leaked audio came about, spurring reactions online.

