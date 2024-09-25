Nigerian reality TV star DeeOne has reacted to the video of Verydarkman shaming Falz and his father, Femi Falana, for assisting Bobrisky with his Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) case

Recall that the social media activist alleged that Bob paid the rapper and the senior advocate N10m to pardon his case in Abuja

Following that, the BBNaija star cited other scenarios where lawyers helped people with their legal cases

Nigerian reality TV star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka DeeOne, has backed Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana and his son Falz regarding Bobrisky's EFCC case.

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman mentioned the names of Falz, the bad guy and his father, Femi Falana, in the dirty online drama involving crossdresser Bobrisky.

As Legit.ng earlier reported, Bobrisky's voice could be heard discussing how he paid EFCC N15 million to clear his name in a money laundering case brought against him, among other charges.

Furthermore, the social media celebrity stated that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, contacted him in an attempt to help his cause. They informed him that his lawsuit was a federal issue and that he needed to pay N10 million to clear his record.

At the end of the clip, VDM expressed his disgust for Falz and his father, pointing out that they are meant to protect the law.

DeeOne blasts Verydarkman

The comedian recently pointed out that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, did nothing wrong to pardon Bobrisky.

DeeOne shared different scenarios where lawyers pardoned people who were involved in legal cases.

He, however, noted that VDM shouldn't allow his hate for the crossdresser to make him implicate other people.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija DeeOne trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

trisha_imo:

"He is a lawyer he can defend anybody . Na business simple."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"One thing about trendy gist be say e dey always bring out Yabaleft patients."

itisugochukwu:

"Anybody that’s against VDM on this particular matter is part of the problem we have in Nigeria. Periodt!"

aadila1014:

"Now, I understand why people said, even if a child keee him mama, e go still get supporter."

isaacotu498:

"In as much as we all support VDM we should also realize that helping or having some privileged to help in a situation shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing.Pray you all aren’t in a dire situation that will warrant needing someone to help you out.I don’t like Bob,neither do I like VDM.But I like to look and judge things very circumspectly without any form of sentiments and hypocrisy."

Bobrisky breaks silence amid claims that he bribed EFCC

Bobrisky spoke out on bribery claims made against him by a social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman leaked an audio recording of the socialite claiming that he bribed EFCC with N15m.

Addressing the viral video VDM made about his prison stay, Bob pointed out how the leaked audio came about, spurring reactions online.

