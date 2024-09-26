Bobrisky's alleged voice notes of him making allegations against the EFCC, the Correctional officer, have continued to trend

Media personality Pamilerin Adegoke has faulted Bobrisky for sending out voice notes instead of keeping quiet

Pamilerin's comment has stirred mixed reactions, with many taking sides with the media personality

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's mess, has remained a topic on social media, with internet personality Pamilerin Adegoke sharing his opinion.

Recall that, like VeryDarkMan, media personality Radiogad also shared a series of voice notes, which he claimed the crossdresser sent to him.

Pamilerin Adegoke queries why Bobrisky was sharing voice notes. Credit: @bobrisky222 @unclepamilerin

In one of the notes shared by VDM, Bobrisky made allegations involving the EFCC and the Nigerian Correction Service, which caused uproar online.

Reacting, Pamilerin faulted Bobrisky for sending out voice notes instead of keeping details of what happened as a secret.

He wrote in a viral tweet,

"The prison bob did not enter, he will finally enter it. He should have kept quiet. Ewo ni voice note isonu."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Pamilerin Adegoke's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed Bobrisky shared the voice notes because he wanted people to know he is influential. Read them below:

oluwa_biiwealth:

"My own is, why would he disclose such information to anyone? Things like that, person dey carry am enter grave now. Why u go open mouth waaaa say u pay EFCC? Haaaa! Bob."

mr_raxor:

"If he no announce am… how una wan take know say she get levels."

adeol4984:

"Bob too talk cho cho cho."

officialsimple15:

"Idris is a gentle guy but you see that Bob na Cho Cho Cho."

didiibb23:

"Idris no go ever forgive Bob for talking too much."

iamstalkar

"Too much cho cho cho. The People that helped him will just be regretting now."."

Bobrisky goes spiritual

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky shared some powerful Bible verses amid allegations against him and some EFCC officers.

The bible verses shared on Bobrisky's Instagram story were centred around God's protection and help against the evil one.

"Bobrisky makes a U turn asap . From Muslim to Christianity . Isn’t God wonderful," a netizen wrote.

