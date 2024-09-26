Blessing CEO has made a video about Bobrisky's prison saga as she also exposed the crossdresser

She played a video of what Radiogad said about Bobrisky and added that there were elements of truth in it

The relationship expert also spoke about Bobrisky's attitude as she also exposed some of her colleagues

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka, Bobrisky.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Radiogad had exposed Bobrisky as he showed some evidence, both voice note and video, to prove that Bobrisky didn't go to prison.

Reacting to it, Blessing CEO played Radiogad's video again and warned Bobrisky to learn how to zip his mouth.

She alleged that the crossdresser lies excessively and fabricates stories simply to be at the center of controversy.

Blessing CEO also claimed that when Bobrisky mentioned all the people who gave him money, she had to look away because she knew he would exaggerate the amounts he received from them.

Blessing exposes celebrities

In the recording, the ex-convict stated that some celebrities would give someone N200k and tell the person to mention that they gave N2 million.

The controversial personality also noted that it was possible to be in prison and be fresh. She shared her prison experience and added that some prominent people usually enjoy certain privilege in the prison.

Blessing CEO further noted that some of them can have access to their phones. As she also spoke about the voice note that Radiogad released and noted that it can be doctored.

How fans reacted to Blessing CEO's story

Reactions have trailed the video made by Blessing CEO. Here are some of the comments below:

@___maroh:

"Bob shares too much information jeezzz, most times being reserved is very important."

@tiwatopeolaniran:

"I love this woman so much team iyaboojo always get sense."

@quinchi_natural:

"That's just it."

@favourite_armor:

"Chaiiii! Cho cho cho no good eeee... Make una try dey keep some things to una selves ooo.'

@bossmodel222:

"Mama ur the only person that said something reasonable thing so far about this matter, God bless you."

@vi_.vi_.an:

"Omo..in the court of law,voice recording can suffice o..As long as its your voice that is there..If they spool his account statement and see a debit of 18m nko? whether what he said is true or false,fact still remains that he said it."

@dr.caromaster:

"Bobrisky should win award for lying. That boi can lie."

@ujuakano:

"Damage control, e don cast."

@dolikemirastar:

"But blessing bob is the one saying he wasn’t in prison with his mouth what are you expecting people to."

@tashasbeautyshop:

"Make una face Nigeria government,VDM should use this energy to tackle our problem and it will be solved."

Blessing CEO hypes Bobrisky over treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the relationship expert had dragged controversial social commentator Verydarkman online.

She stated that he was not treated nicely when he was in police custody because he had no influence.

Her statement was in comparison to how controversial cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, was treated in the EFCC custody.

