A live TikTok video of Peller criticising James Brown for lying to Nigerians about his visit to Kirikiri is trending online

James Brown also responded as he confirmed visiting Bobrisky while he was at Kririkiri prison

Peller and James Brown's exchange comes after Nigerians called out the Princess of Africow amid Bobrisky's mess

Popular TikTok user Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, was spotted exchanging words with crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor, aka James Brown or Princess of Africow, over his senior colleague Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's viral saga.

Recall that James was recently dragged amid the controversies surrounding Bobrisky's imprisonment.

James Brown says he didn't lie about visiting Bobrisky in Kirikiri. Credit: @peller08 @bobrisky222 @wfjamesbrown

Legit.ng reported that the Princess of Africow had claimed that he had visited Bobrisky in prison and also shared pictures of him with prison officials.

However, recent revelations claimed the 'Mummy of Lagos' didn't go to prison.

Peller, who appeared angry to see James Brown on his live TikTok session, queried why he lied to Nigerians.

"You, God don catch you, you go dey lie for people say person dey Kirikiri, You are finished, go and serve your consequences," Peller said in the video.

Responding to Peller, James Brown said,

"Did I lie, I didn't lie now."

Watch video of Peller and James Brown on TikTok below:

What people are saying about video

Read some of the comments below:

jully__mk:

"Next time bobrisky mouth no go put idris inside wahala."

1akimbilly:

"He say go and serve your constituency."

prettyjoyoflagos:

"This peller sound so much like aunty Funke she supposed use this boy for jenifa’s diary."

ti_zzy_:

"Go and explain."

b_uniqu.e:

"Some things are better left unsaid no matter the pressure.. Bob has finally put Idris in tr0uble "

johnjoy295:

"Make dem arrest James, he needs to explain what he know."

akella_paul_:

"Peller leave her alone, he is the princess of Africow."

Bobrisky seen with luggage

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky went viral after he was seen with his designer box while heading to the correctional center.

The crossdresser had been sentenced to prison a few weeks after pleading guilty to charges of money abuse and mutilation.

In the picture, he was wearing a black abaya, and he dragged his brown box with him to enter the bus that would take him to his new home for the next few months.

