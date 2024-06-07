James Brown has shared pictures from his visit to Kirikiri prison to pay a visit to his colleague Bobrisky

The Princess of Africow, however, caused a stir with her outfit as he ditched his crossdresser's outfit

This comes as Bobrisky continue to serve his six-month prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes

Popular crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor visited his more controversial colleague, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, on Friday, June 7.

James Brown, who shared pictures of him and his team meeting the prison officials, revealed he visited his colleague at Kirikiri, Lagos state, to check up on him.

James Brown posts photos from his visit to Kirikiri. Credit: @wfjamesbrown @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The Princess of Africa also stirred reactions as he turned up in a man's outfit at the prison.

Sharing pictures from his visit, James Brown wrote in a caption:

"I went to KIREKIRE PRISON to visit BOBRISKY to know if she alright."

See his post below:

Recall that Bobrisky was handed a six-month prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes.

People react as James Brown visit Bobrisky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

tarititled:

"That’s so kind of you #freebobrisky."

saint_brian05:

"Please tell me mummy of Lagos is hale and hearty."

jummy_jhay:

"Dem dey share sweet and soft drink for Kiri Kiri."

jenny.u.k:

"Awwwwwn how is she? Hope he’s doing well o. We miss them."

ojubabe1:

"How is she doing please so nice of you."

edward_silves:

"You go see you mentor ?how them Dey?"

temi_fowosere:

"Why u no wear skirt and heels go?"

symply__matty:

"Is he for real I thought they had beef wit each oda."

softlife_annytushy:

"the pain, the torment, the torture is it not enough."

donchidoo:

"Dem suppose arrest you join am make he get gist partner."

James Brown sends special prayers to Bobrisky

Legit.ng recalls how the outspoken crossdresser reacted after the news about Bobrisky being arrested and sentenced to jail went viral.

James Brown reacted to the news, noting that people needed to be less aggressive with Bobrisky.

He also expressed hopes that Bobrisky would come out stronger and regain his full strength because he knew from experience that it was not an easy journey.

