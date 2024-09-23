The Edo state governorship election might have come and gone but the memories are still in the hearts of participants

The All Progressives Congress won, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party which came second, while the Labour Party took the third position

Comedian Seyi Law used the opportunity to taunt the Labour Party and stated that they would not be heard of during the Ondo governorship election

Comedian Oluwaseyi Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has laughed at the Labour Party after it lost the governorship election in Edo state held on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Seyi Law makes jest of the Labour Party. Image credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

He stated that while the political party may be very popular online and get a lot of engagement, this does not translate to its popularity offline.

The funnyman added that some Labour Party supporters love to insult others, but this does not mean they will get more votes on election day.

He also shared the votes gotten by the APC (291,667), PDP (247,274), and LP (22,763) during the just-concluded Edo state governorship election. Consequently, he made jest of the latter's votes and said it was like the tithe of the winner - APC.

Seyi noted that as the time for the Ondo state governorship election approaches, no one will hear of LP.

See Seyi Law's tweet below:

Reactions to Seyi Law's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Seyi Law's tweet below:

@nosaalways:

"Bros I’m surprised that you’re saying something like this. Really. It is well."

@nohrix:

"You can rig and win every election and occupy every single political office in the land, but you cannot translate that to good governance or effective leadership. A criminal gang can grab power all they want at all cost, they cannot make any meaningful impact in the lives of the people."

@BalogunREADONE:

"They should sha mark attendance that they participated."

@OgbEthelNnamdi:

"Las las na dem go shout Ebin pawa, killed by insecurity, live in abject poverty, have zero access to good medical care and quality education. Some of us have secured our generation. We clamour for good governance because we have experienced a good working system and want it for our children."

Seyi Law defends Tinubu's policies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Law had stated that President Tinubu's policies are the best so far and it is a reflection of what he promised Nigerians.

According to the funny man, other presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar could not have done it better.,

While he spoke on a podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, he noted that the government wasn't paying him to defend its policies.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng