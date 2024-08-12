Comedian Seyi Law has stated that President Tinubu's policies are the best so far and it is a reflection of what he promised Nigerians

According to the funny man, other presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar could not have done it better

While he spoke on a podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, he noted that the government wasn't paying him to defend its policies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Comedian Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has continued the defend the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Seyi Law speaks about Tinubu's policies. Image credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

In a podcast, Mic On hosted by journalist Seun Okinbalaye, Seyi said that Tinubu's manifesto was better than that of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party's Atiku Abubakar.

While Seun informed the funnyman that Tinubu's policies have caused hardship for the people, Seyi noted that the people would have to go through a painful process for the politician to achieve his goal.

According to Seyi Law, no one is paying him to speak for Tinubu and he only got an appointment as the Senior Special Adviser on tourism and entertainment to Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, some weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The comedian's continuous defense of Tinubu's government unsettled netizens and they lambasted him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Several netizens have reacted to the video. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@lucianostyles:

"How can you still talking about manifesto at this point Oga?"

@kzands85:

"Which manifesto did he read to you...he said if he say what he has in mind they will steal it ...so nothing."

@vcdmboss:

"Peter Obi will remove subsidy but he will put many things in place before doing that. Pls, stop comparing him with the president."

@babsolude:

"You saw the pain ahead and you prepared yourself by running away to Oyinbo man land abi? O wise gan."

@ben_egbe:

"That you give this nincompoop visibility is insulting to your viewers."

@peteru_official:

"Says a man who relocated to the UK with his family, since you so much believe in Tinubu and his policies why not relocate back to Nigeria and enjoy the so-called policy with short term pain."

Seyi Law bags political appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Law had been having some political fights in the past months and getting tackled for supporting the APC government.

According to some people, his support for the government has finally paid off, as he was rewarded with a political appointment.

As he shared the good news online, he got mixed reactions from netizens who lambasted him for not staying on the side of the truth.

Source: Legit.ng