In the wake of the Edo state governorship election on Saturday, September 21, singer Davido tackled some politicians and INEC

He stated that the commission is the most dangerous institution in the country and he went ahead to drag some government officials

After he was tackled on X, he made a comeback and shared his relationship with politicians which is better than what the aides have with their bosses

Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to drag some aides of Nigerian politicians who tackled him on X over the Edo state governorship election.

According to the Unavailable crooner, he was not comfortable with how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was handling the election. Hence, he called them out.

He added that the institution was the most dangerous in Nigeria and he warned them not to try what they did in Edo state in Osun during its election in 2026.

Davido's tweets were greeted with mixed reactions as he was tackled by fans and government officials including Jubiril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

In his reaction, Davido said that he was aware that those officials were in a group chat and they can't do him anything. He added that he is friends with their bosses while the officials were just staff.

@ManLikeIcey:

"They’re not staff but slaves. The politicians they defend here don’t know many of them."

@xquire147

"Lol. Wetin dey sup this night idolo? You just dey give them wotowoto."

@viekie_coco:

"Una be staff, I be friend. First keyword of today."

@nonsoagain:

"You have typed more tweets today than you have good songs."

@KinqKudos:

"This guy talk too much, who use cho cho cho swear for you nah?"

@Feyish0la:

"Davido, drop one diss track for them abeg."

Davido tackles INEC

L;egit.ng earlier reported that Davido had continued reacting to the election process taking place in Edo state as he called out INEC.

The singer shamed the electoral body over the way things were going in Edo state and added that he had to call them out during Osun election too.

Sharing his reason for intervening in the election, he noted that his late mother was from Edo state.

