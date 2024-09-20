The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has shared his take on marriage success

According to a recent post shared by the man of God, he advised couples to keep the romance in their marriages alive

His unexpected but candid post has triggered so many comments from online users, who shared their hot takes

Nigerians were shocked to see a recent post from the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

The man of God shared a post advising clerics like himself to endeavour to keep the romance in their marriages alive.

Pastor Adebote tells couples to keep the romance alive in their homes.

Source: Instagram

He noted that some pastors have not gone on dates in their marriages for a long time and that others don't even play with their wives anymore because they assume it will distract them from spiritual matters.

He also advised that they give pet names to each other to keep their homes alive.

Pastor Adeboye's post has shocked many Nigerians who think that clerics find it hard to speak publicly about romantic matters.

Adeboye said:

"The fact that you are a Christian does not in any way take romance out of your marriage. Marriage is the only institution where romance and intimacy is allowed between a man and a woman.

He continued in parts:

"Some pastors hardly go on dates with their spouses because they consider such a romantic activity as a distraction from their focus on spiritual matters. Some of them don’t even play with their spouses anymore. Beloved, the anointing does not reduce the need for romance in marriage."

See the full post below:

Fans react to Pastor Adeboye's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@unusualedogirl:

"Nothing is wrong with pet names biko …igbo men with amadioha vibes 😂😂😂😂."

@isaac_sunday1993:

"He has perfectly addressed one of the negligence of couples in marriages. However, he should be reminded to speak against this current administration just as he did in the past."

@etta_carinnae_:

"This isn't days after nothing!!! It's daily open heavens! You people are making it look like he responded to someone! He didn't!!!!!! It's a topic daily open heavens!!"

@trina_joness:

"But that other pastor said we shouldn’t have pet names 😢😢😢😢 these rules are getting confusing."

@chiomaah11:

"This is is strictly for married people."

@emeka_:

"Judgement go sha begin in the House of God. Nothing is wrong with pet names. That prophet no get sense."

@simply.kedaa:

"I'm just really sorry for the wife of the other man that wants to be worshipped."

@callmedamy:

"Wrong year to be single,relationship and married dey tension the singles."

Pastor Adeboye bags new major appointment

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye led the Ecumenical Synod of Bishops, Archbishops, and Senior Clergy Inc.

The RCCG general overseer was appointed the group's grand patron, and Prof. Mary Ajisafe was appointed the group's matron.

Nigerians have taken to the social media platform X to share their thoughts on Adeboye's appointment.

