Pastor Adeboye has encouraged Nigerians to wait upon God concerning their key decisions

Daddy GO as he is fondly called gave this advise while narrating how he was deceived and duped by a man who posed as a leader of a paramilitary group

Adeboye, in his message "Don't try to outrun God," noted that it is dangerous to rush into decisions without divine consultation

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), narrated how a commandant of a paramilitary group duped him.

Adeboye: "Desire for military led to a costly lesson"

In a post shared on his X page on Monday, September 16, Adeboye urged Nigerians, especially the Christians, not to outrun God.

In his message, he noted that his desire to be part of a paramilitary group made me run ahead of God and he was duped in the process.

Interestingly, Daddy GO as he is fondly called noted that this costly experience birthed Redemption City corps as well as a local police.

Adeboye stated thus:

"Years ago, I was duped by a man who promised to make me a commandant of a paramilitary group. This man had been sending messages to me through my secretary for a while, and so, one day, I gave him audience. He explained to me how a Boy-Scouts-like group had evolved into this new agency, and that he was sourcing for who would lead the group spiritually.

"Normally, I ask God before getting involved in anything at all, but this time, my love for the military in my younger days beclouded my best instincts, and I agreed to be their head. He told me that they needed some funding, which I gave as the prospective head.

"However, I later found out that the man was a fake. My desire to be part of a paramilitary group made me run ahead of God, but God had already purposed for Redemption City to have its own corps of chaplains as well as a local Police post. He knew the desire of my heart, and He had planned for it to be fulfilled in His own time. I thought that I could bring my desire to fulfilment at my own time, but I was wrong. What I lost in that experience was money, but for someone else, it might have been their life or a loved one."

