Pastor Adeboye will lead the Ecumenical Synod of Bishops, Archbishops, and Senior Clergy Inc. (ESBAASC)

The RCCG general overseer was appointed as the grand patron of the group and Prof. Mary Ajisafe was appointed as the group's matron

Nigerians have taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Adeboye's appointment

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has been appointed as the patron of the Ecumenical Synod of Bishops, Archbishops, and Senior Clergy Inc. (ESBAASC).

Adeboye bags top Christian appointment

Adeboye's appointment was announced during the group’s international conference, held from August 22–25 at Emmanuel Park, RCCG Redemption Camp, Church Times reported on Monday, August 26.

The Punch reported that ESBAASC is a group likely including leaders from different Christian denominations who come together to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as promoting religious tolerance and unity.

Ecumenical efforts aim to bridge divides between different Christian groups, encouraging them to collaborate rather than remain isolated in their specific traditions.

Adeboye is the grand patron of international Christian council

The International Prelate and Chief Host, Archbishop Professor Kehinde Matthew Olubunmi nominated Pastor Adeboye as the Patron of ESBAASC and Archbishop Prof. Mary Ajisafe as the Matron.

Their appointments were unanimously endorsed by the gathering with a standing ovation.

He explained that the ESBAASC had been partnering with world organisation to ensure that there is religious tolerance in Nigeria.

He said once religious tolerance is imbibed in Nigeria as a culture, the practice will spread to other parts of Africa.

In his address at the event, Pastor Adeboye who was represented by the RCCG National Overseer Emeritus, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, lamented the sordid situation in present day Nigeria compared to what obtained in the past.

He reflected on his youth, when he fasted during Ramadan, shared meals with Muslims, and lived harmoniously among Christians, Muslims, and followers of traditional religions.

Ajisafe is the Overseer of Peace of God Ministry in Lagos, The Punch reported.

Nigerians react to Adeboye's appointment

Legit.ng compiled reactions from the comment section on X;

@Steel_Cayenne tweeted:

"Good for him. Nobody cares."

@FOri1938785 tweeted:

"Congratulations Sir."

@idneroboy03 tweeted:

"Tinubu at work."

@GrandJoe9 tweeted:

"No more criticism from religious elders."

