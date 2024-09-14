Bobrisky, in a video with Egungun, spoke about the price of his luxurious lifestyle as he showed off his Mercedes-Benz G-Guard worth N200 million

The crossdresser also showed off the interior design of his mansion while revealing his plans for the next five years

Bobrisky's future plans have stirred up reactions as several netizens threw shades at the crossdresser

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Bobrisky is trending online over a video of him giving content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, an exclusive tour of his mansion.

Recall that Bobrisky had treated Egungun and his wife to a sumptuous meal during their courtesy visit.

In a trending video, Egungun did a vibe check of Bobrisky's luxury lifestyle and prized possessions.

A highlight was when Bobrisky unveiled his new bulletproof car, a Mercedes-Benz G-Guard 2019, which cost over 200 million naira.

Bobrisky also spoke about the price of jewelry, wig, chair and his breathtaking interior design.

In a chat with Egungun, Bobrisky revealed aspirations of having children in the next five years.

"I'm their mother. I bought my new Mercedes G wagon for just N290 million, my hair cost N5.6 million, and my chair cost N7.5 million. In five years, I see myself with beautiful children," Mummy of Lagos said.

djopdot_iloveyou

"Beautiful Children 😂."

teetopcakes_eventsandmore:

"See question ooo, I just dey laugh ooo!! did you still want to use them, egungun, the money dey enter your eye abi."

ab_phill:

"Court don already tell us say you get big gbola."

queen.love.33449:

"Why not when they don park million of naire give you finish."

the_real_tobe_official:

"Bob do this girl thing pass almost all the whole girls Baddest but not the Davido type sha."

