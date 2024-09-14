A video of Bobrisky hosting content creator Egungun and his wife at his massive mansion in Lagos has surfaced on social media

In a clip, Bobrisky was seen gushing about Egungun's wife's beauty as he showed the sumptuous meal he prepared for the couple

The video has, however, triggered reactions as people warned Egungun's wife to be careful around Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, recently hosted content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, best known as Egungun and his wife Pashotah, at his Lagos mansion.

Bobrisky, who recently marked his birthday after being released from jail, in a video, showed the sumptuous meal he prepared for Egungun, his wife, and their crew as they paid him a courtesy visit.

Egungun shares pictures of him at Bobrisky's mansion. Credit:@ _egungun

Source: Instagram

A highlight from the video was the moment Bobrisky was heard gushing about Egungun's wife's beauty.

After asking Egungun's wife to speak in the video, Bobrisky said, "she is so pretty."

Watch video below:

See a picture of Egungun and Bobrisky below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky hosts Egungun and wife

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

joydaniel_:

"Egungun’s wife should be careful around bob sha."

Emekafrank29:

"Hope it’s not what we’re thinking."

LamsRecords:

"Food come and everybody dey form busy on their phone."

arsenalfc717:

"I think it is high time I start doing a Bobriky oo, because bro is really enjoying life I no go lie."

GodsonMauvy:

"The way egungun stands has always been suspicious."

Hibeek_ng:

"Walai to chop got the his/her house go dey fear me."

midwealth_:

"Me wey i straight sef never see this kind food chop, e be like i go run leave this brotherhood life o."

AdedipeSeyi:

"Egungun be careful, na express you dey go. I no wan here say anything happened between Bob and your wife o."

Egungun's reaction after Wiz snubbed him trends

In other news, a post shared online by Egungun after videos of him being snubbed by Wizkid went viral.

The content creator shared an emotional post as he reacted to the viral clip in a bid to save face and stay motivated.

In the new clip, Egungun shared where he was seen begging Wizkid to give him a minute to interview him.

