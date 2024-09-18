Bobrisky's name was spotted on a recent debtors' list from the estate his mansion is located at

The banner which had names of the debtors, including the real name of the controversial crossdresser

While the debtors' list was from August, the appearance of Bobrisky's name on the banner has stirred reactions

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Bobrisky's name appeared on a debtors' list from the estate where his house is located in Lagos.

Bobrisky, who recently bragged about his N290m car and mansion interior in a video with Egungun, was at the centre of public discussion as many wondered why his name appeared on the debtor's list.

The details on the banner circulating on social media read, 'Estate dues defaulters as at 26/08/2024,' which means it was dues intended for August.

The Mummy of Lagos, as his fans also call him, was addressed as Mr Idris Okuneye on the list.

Reactions as Bobrisky appears on debtors' list

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as some netizens claimed Bobrisky was on the list because he had only just returned from prison.

adunniade_bola:

"He just got back na, he will pay."

olumayourwa:

"Bera Estate go whining you but no panic."

gloria_tammunoipreye:

"He just came out of kirikiri na."

toluwestern:

"Maybe nah when he Dey prison."

wackko__223:

"They used MR instead of MRS that’s why shim did not pay."

adorable__fit:

"Give shim time, e go clear everything. How much be the due sef."

steve_of_ph:

"You know say shim no Dey around probably na why."

iroyinayoevents_mgt:

"This is embarrassing nao. Writing people's name on post bcos of dues."

Bobrisky shows his body after prison release

In other news, Bobrisky returned to doing what he was known for after his release from prison.

The crossdresser rocked an outfit that exposed his body, and he gave a sultry dance in a video with Rema's song Hehehe playing in the background.

Some netizens laughed at Bobrisky for trying so hard to act like a woman as he covered his private organ.

