Nigerian crossdresser Bobriskuy has reportedly added a brand new G Wagon to his garage to the joy of fans

A video made the rounds of the luxury vehicle with claims that it belonged to the self-styled Mummy of Lagos

The news of Bob’s new ride was met with interesting reactions from netizens with many of them celebrating the crossdresser

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is making headlines after reportedly buying a brand new Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

On September 10, 2024, a video made the rounds on social media of the black luxury vehicle as reports trended that it belonged to the crossdresser.

Fans react to news of Bobrisky's alleged G Wagon. Photos: @bobrisky222

According to a post made on Cutie Julls on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, they had received a tip that Bobrisky splurged millions on the new ride.

See the video below:

What fans said about Bobrisky’s G Wagon

The news of Bobrisky’s alleged new G Wagon made the rounds only a few weeks after the crossdresser was released from jail for naira mutilation after spraying money at a party. Recall that following Bob’s release, a number of Nigerian celebrities including Don Jazzy and Victor Osimhen, donated millions of naira to him.

Read some of the reactions of netizens below:

officialworldgift:

“E still use filter for the car🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.”

Liciabby_14:

“Omoh, E be like this Jail term favor Bobrisky oh😂.”

Driano_dxb:

“I no wan hear sey one car dealer drag person bia bia come out o 😂.”

Abaya_gold_plug:

“He should go back asap he can make more money o😂.”

Oluchukwu_sperandia:

“Our baby’s baby.”

i_am_adebayo:

“Na regular G wagon with G63 body kit. Nonetheless, the car still dey expensive. Congrats to senior man.”

_therealtemmy:

“Indeed Bob de bubble.”

magee_e15:

“Make him and papaya no just fight 😹.”

Preciousegbarin:

“So, dem contribute money e go use am buy motor. what of the cars he had before he went to jail? Fake life and attention no let am know himself. Na people wey foolish enough to contribute their money to this one I cos pass. 🙄”

King_priest4:

“Believe senior man at ur own risk. Senior man was saying, he has removed his preeq. But, Kirikiri confirmed his preeq is intact.”

Stanley_ontop:

“Benz sht, VDM go wan kpai😂😂😂.”

iamrizzy02:

“Congratulations mummy of Lagos.”

Vivelabelle99:

“Shim don start again😂😂😂.”

Blessyy_blessyn:

“Omoo e be like this j@il Dey favor una 🥴🤲.”

Chiomicho_foods_farm:

“Nawa ooo n yet some people way get gender never fit afford wheelbarrow sef.”

Bobrisky rocks outfit, gold of over N6m

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media with the amount he spent to look good for his 32nd birthday.

In a video with content creator Egungun, the socialite revealed he spent over N6m on his outfit and accessories for his birthday.

As he is fondly called, the Mummy of Lagos also added that his recent surgery cost him over N4m.

