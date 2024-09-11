Bobrisky Reportedly Buys G Wagon Weeks After Release From Prison: “Jail Favoured Him”
- Nigerian crossdresser Bobriskuy has reportedly added a brand new G Wagon to his garage to the joy of fans
- A video made the rounds of the luxury vehicle with claims that it belonged to the self-styled Mummy of Lagos
- The news of Bob’s new ride was met with interesting reactions from netizens with many of them celebrating the crossdresser
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is making headlines after reportedly buying a brand new Mercedes Benz G Wagon.
On September 10, 2024, a video made the rounds on social media of the black luxury vehicle as reports trended that it belonged to the crossdresser.
According to a post made on Cutie Julls on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, they had received a tip that Bobrisky splurged millions on the new ride.
See the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
What fans said about Bobrisky’s G Wagon
The news of Bobrisky’s alleged new G Wagon made the rounds only a few weeks after the crossdresser was released from jail for naira mutilation after spraying money at a party. Recall that following Bob’s release, a number of Nigerian celebrities including Don Jazzy and Victor Osimhen, donated millions of naira to him.
Read some of the reactions of netizens below:
officialworldgift:
“E still use filter for the car🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️.”
Liciabby_14:
“Omoh, E be like this Jail term favor Bobrisky oh😂.”
Driano_dxb:
“I no wan hear sey one car dealer drag person bia bia come out o 😂.”
Abaya_gold_plug:
“He should go back asap he can make more money o😂.”
Oluchukwu_sperandia:
“Our baby’s baby.”
i_am_adebayo:
“Na regular G wagon with G63 body kit. Nonetheless, the car still dey expensive. Congrats to senior man.”
_therealtemmy:
“Indeed Bob de bubble.”
magee_e15:
“Make him and papaya no just fight 😹.”
Preciousegbarin:
“So, dem contribute money e go use am buy motor. what of the cars he had before he went to jail? Fake life and attention no let am know himself. Na people wey foolish enough to contribute their money to this one I cos pass. 🙄”
King_priest4:
“Believe senior man at ur own risk. Senior man was saying, he has removed his preeq. But, Kirikiri confirmed his preeq is intact.”
Stanley_ontop:
“Benz sht, VDM go wan kpai😂😂😂.”
iamrizzy02:
“Congratulations mummy of Lagos.”
Vivelabelle99:
“Shim don start again😂😂😂.”
Blessyy_blessyn:
“Omoo e be like this j@il Dey favor una 🥴🤲.”
Chiomicho_foods_farm:
“Nawa ooo n yet some people way get gender never fit afford wheelbarrow sef.”
Bobrisky rocks outfit, gold of over N6m
Meanwhile, Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media with the amount he spent to look good for his 32nd birthday.
In a video with content creator Egungun, the socialite revealed he spent over N6m on his outfit and accessories for his birthday.
As he is fondly called, the Mummy of Lagos also added that his recent surgery cost him over N4m.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.