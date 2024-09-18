Nigerian singer Wizkid became another topic of discussion online following time out with Asake

The Afrobeats superstar made an appearance at his junior colleague's concert as thye both jived together

A viral video saw the moment the Esence hitmaker offered a piece of Adivse to the Lunu Boy crooner, which didn't sit well with many

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun has stirred up conflicting reactions online following his time out with junior colleague Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake.

The two stars stepped out for the YBNL signee's concert in London, and various videos circulated on the internet showing them in a boogie mood.

Wizkid's advise to Asake caused a stir online. Credit: @asakemusic, @wizkidayomedia

However, one of the clips appears to have piqued the interest of many after Wizkid was heard telling Asake not to be humble.

In the bustling noise and loud music in the prairie premises, the Afrobeats superstar shook the Lungu Boy crooner on the shoulder and shouted, "Ma humble, ma humble," which translated to "Don't be humble, don't be humble."

Watch the clip below:

Wizkid and Asake trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below;

@ILTONELIAN:

"Na pure cruise, but I trust Nigerians to take it sideways. Meanwhile, i get all countries aza and tags available for pickup deals. Cashapp, Zelle, PayPal goods and services available. DM let’s deal."

@DivineAlfred5:

"Honestly, this guy doesn’t grow at all.., he just still looks like a kid."

@Unwanaassam1:

"Once a young man has money, there's that tendency all around him not to stay humble. It's just natural and it's in every rich young man. He mustn't be told before he knows this."

@abazwhyllzz:

"He just Dey give am bad advice,abeg Asake should stay clear from him abeggg."

@kayzywizzzy:

"He dey try tell asake make he no dey do humble to him, a free soul, but some people go wan use am push agenda."

Wizkid drums support for Asake

Legit.ng also previously reported that Wizkid returned online to support Asake.

The singer retweeted Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album cover.

Wizkid's action, however, spurred mixed comments from fans and non-fans.

