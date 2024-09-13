Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie became a heated topic online after she was seen campaigning for Senator Monday Okpebholo

Senator Monday Okpebholo is vying for the Governorship position of Edo state under the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC)

However, many Nigerians who aren't pleased with the results of APC so far took to various social media platforms to lambast the movie star

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has been accused of using her fame to influence citizens to vote and support the current ruling political party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came after the movie star was seen at a political rally ground campaigning for APC Guber Candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for Edo state.

In a video that has gone viral, the mother of four encouraged women to talk to their husbands and children about voting for Senator Monday.

In the massive crowd gathered at Ward 6 Irruekpen, Esan West LGA, Mercy was enthusiastic with her speech.

However some of the netizens are arguing that the actress should not complain or cry foul like her colleague Toyin Abraham when netizens call her out if Monday Okpebholo fails to perform as Governor of Edo State.

Mercy Johnson trends online

dozieeze1:

"Mercy state projects your husband have done in his constituency to encourage people."

nnaetocee:

"It’s just so painful that year on year the campaign points are “no light, no water, no food, no security” since 1999. Haba na."

@gistaroundyou:

"Mercy Johnson is using her fame to drag many people to vote for APC. Next Week, she will come and tell us eggs are now costly."

according_to_lucci:

"This her husband no Dey talk 😂😂😂😂we shall be here when the dragging will start. As she no wan hear word."

wawaboss2:

"So na APC will provide all these things she is mentioning?"

thin_tallkay:

"Ah should any right thinking citizen vote for anything coming out from apc,Why can't we just change for once and all,are we not tired of all this mess"

real_akumalo:

"Same strategy every 4years, Same promises every 4 years. & They still vote. I keep Telling people our leaders are not the problems “we are the problem”

sabiigirlfashion:

"I hope she's ready to take the heat cos everyone knows that guy is totally incompetent.."

cacti.eth:

"You think celebrities send una papa Abi 😂😂😂 everything na personal gains normally."

