Security personnel foiled an assassination attempt by armed men suspected to be political thugs on a federal lawmaker representing the Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency in Edo State, Henry Okojie.

Okojie’s media aide, Michael Ihaza, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, saying that Okojie, the husband of the Nollywood movie Star, Mercy Johnson, was reportedly attacked at his residence by gunmen in a Lexus GX 470 carrying a Rivers State vehicle registration number – PHC 253 FF.

The statement noted that the planned assassination “was unsuccessful owing to the intervention of security personnel attached to the lawmaker”.

“The armed thugs who disguised as police officers along with two others, invaded the residence of Hon. Okojie, claimed to be on appointment and proceeded to the seating room.

