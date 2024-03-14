Mercy Johnson has opened up about her favourite singer in a movie scene sighted on social media

According to her, only two people can ask her to wash their clothes and she does it without any complaints

She mentioned Burna Boy and Wizkid as the two persons and added that jazz cannot work on her because of was born with thread locks

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has stated in a movie that she has two favourite Nigerian singers who can tell her anything and she would listen to them.

In the clip from a film she acted with Yvonne Jegede which was sighted on social media, the mother of four noted that she would only listen to Burna Boy and Wizkid if they gave her any command.

She mentioned that the two music acts who have sold out international venues for their concert can tell her to wash their clothes and she would oblige.

Mercy Johnson says jazz cannot affect her

In the recording, she mentioned that jazz cannot work for her because she was born with dreadlocks.

The actress also added that it was not that the Grammy Award winners did anything diabolical to her but she just loved them for their talent.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Mercy Johnson said about Burna Boy and Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@paul_1deal;

"Which one be one other person again."

@odyachama:

"No be Mercy Johnson o na Margret aka no Regret aka Maggi for short talk am."

@hayam_kvng_sholay:

"Thank God she mentioned Burna boy first."

@saint_sammy__:

"E no go better for Basito as he call Burna Boy “one other person” "

@pretty_elomma:

"Na wizkid oo. Even marmaid go gree."

@olayemiafees:

"Eyes services."

@mystery_micch:

"Person say wether Davido na name of animal?"

@temidayo_bills:

"Davido nko?"

@adeola_____1:

"Your husband nko madam."

@mizsterfaithlove_official:

"Wizkid is the biggest artist in the world , Davido no dey him level 30bingo dey cry now."

