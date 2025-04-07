Senate President Godswill Akpabio has promised to engage President Tinubu for the refund of over N15bn spent by the Ekiti State Government on a federal road

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured that he will take up the matter of refunding over N15 billion spent by the Ekiti State Government on a key federal road with President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the 29th convocation ceremony of Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti over the weekend, Akpabio acknowledged the financial burden borne by the state in rehabilitating the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road—an infrastructure project originally under federal jurisdiction.

Nigerian senate president pledges to refund Ekiti state government's expenditure on a federal road. Image: FB/Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio vows to urge President Tinubu to refund

He pledged to lobby the President to ensure the funds are reimbursed, recognizing the strain such expenditure places on a sub-national government like Ekiti.

Akpabio also issued a directive to the Senate Committee on Appropriation, urging them to prioritize the inclusion of funds for the construction of the Ado-Ijan Ekiti Road in the next federal budget cycle.

The road, which links the town to the newly launched Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, is considered vital for maximizing the airport’s economic impact.

“Federal roads in states like Ekiti should not become a liability for state governments. I will personally engage President Tinubu to see that Ekiti gets a refund of what it rightly deserves,” Akpabio said.

Tinubu's choice of FIRS chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji attended Ekiti state convocation. Image: FB/FIRS

Source: UGC

The event was not just about policy pledges. The Senate President was in the state for the university’s convocation, which saw notable figures such as Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji, and Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Industry (BoI) Dr. Mansur Muhtar awarded honorary doctorate degrees.

Source: Legit.ng