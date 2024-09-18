Osun state governor and uncle of singer Davido, Ademola Adeleke, has shared some of the ongoing projects in his state

The politician, often dubbed the dancing governor, noted that it gives him great joy to move his body to the rhythm of music

However, he shared what gives him greater joy on his X page, and this got a reaction from music star, Davido

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has hailed his uncle and the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, for fulfilling his campaign promises.

A special adviser and spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, had commended him for doing his job while his opponents feel the only thing he can do is dance.

In response, the politician said dancing gives him joy. Nevertheless, ensuring that he delivers projects to the people gives him greater joy.

In a statement on X, he noted that 200 primary healthcare centres out of the state's 332 wards were currently being renovated. In addition, roads were being constructed in every local government.

Davido applauded his uncle, pointing out that it was not by talking too much, but by results.

See Davido's response to Governor Adeleke's tweet below:

Reactions to Davido, Gov Adeleke's tweets

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido's tweet below:

@lifeofolaa:

"Workings dey show, Osun state small London."

@Mussprince_seal:

"When are you dropping new music, streets are dry."

@gentle_theB:

"No be cho cho cho oh show prove 001 don talk."

@_stfuhoodz:

"You don leave music enter politics?"

@temiszn:

"Honeymoon don do nau. When you go drop song Egbon?"

@Luckyflows:

"E done show workings! Nice one! Other Governors should come and front like this let’s see!"

