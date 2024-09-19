Nigerian veteran actress Ebele Okaro spurred reactions online after she stated whom she was supporting in the ongoing Brother Naija season 9, "No Loose Guard"

The movie star, in a video that garnered attention, pleaded with her fans and supporters to vote for the blood relatives

Mentioning their names, Ebele pointed out that they were her sister's children whom she nurtured as children

Nigerian veteran actress Ebele Okaro has shown her full support towards the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 9 "No Loose Guard".

The role interpreter, who recently lost her husband, revealed that she has close family members on the show and urged her fans and followers to show their support.

According to Ebele, Oseloka Mbadiwe (Ocee) and Ozumba Mbadiwe (Ozee), also known as the unstoppable Mbadiwe twins, were her nephews.

As the competition heats up, the twins have made their mark, and Okaro isn't holding back from rallying her large fan following to ensure their victory.

On Thursday, September 19, the film star took to Instagram to strongly plead with her supporters to double down on their efforts and vote tirelessly to ensure that one of the Mbadiwe twins wins the grand prize.

In the video, Okaro made it apparent how personal this is for her, explaining that Ocee and Ozee are more than simply distant relatives; they are her immediate blood, her sister's children.

Watch her speak below:

Ebele Okaro spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweet_chioma4:

"The girls twin are too proud."

adaokenwa1:

"Very well behaved ooo for kids from a rich home, their parents did a great job."

divine_tinna:

"Ooh Alice kids they are so cute the twins must win in Jesus Christ name Amen and Amen."

repent_from_your_sins:

"What moral with big brother? For GOD OR for satan??? That is I hate money because satan traps almost everyone down with it."

ogechi.debora:

"Mama I love u so much but sorry i wil not vote 4 dem, d money is already married and ur Nephews are already made."

nwabueze9140:

"Mama no just worry your self ❤️ me I have already vote for all the twins in that house cos my love for twins knows no bounds."

