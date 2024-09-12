A video of a cleric berating Portable Zazu for daring to slap a pastor for preaching in front of his bar is trending online

The cleric, while addressing worshippers in his church, boldly stated that Portable dared not try the same with him

In a clip, the pastor also asked people to watch and see what would happen to the Zeh Nation boss in one year of his action

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has continued to trend days after slapping a pastor who came to preach at his bar in Sango Ota, Ogun state, as a white garment church cleric has also reacted to the video.

Portable's unpleasant action during a live video has outraged online users, with some calling for his arrest.

White garment cleric reacts to Portable's video

The cleric, during a ministration in his church, was visibly angry by Portable's action, stating that the singer wouldn't dare slap a Muslim cleric or traditionalist.

In a clip, the cleric dared Portable to take the same action against him, adding that the Zazu crooner would find himself before the Inspector General of Police if he tried such.

While berating Portable, the cleric said people should watch and see the consequence of the singer's action against a man of God in one year.

Speaking in Yoruba, the cleric said,

"Portable if they born your mother well, come to my street."

Watch video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable, in response to the criticism that trailed his action, said the pastor was a fraud.

Netizens react as cleric dares Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Timmyyo:

"Pastor wey dey carry galas for head. Yeye Pastors."

seanpepisky:

"Nothing will happen to him oga, this is a mere threat... why will the pastor enter him bar go dey preach in the first place, not a portable fan o but the truth is that nah the man pass him boundary first."

ulot_szn:

"Please, what is the pastor planning to do to him if he comes to his church?? He will fight with him too? I'm confused."

Video as Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng reported that Portable was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Another clip showed some people shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

