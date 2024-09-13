Social media sensation, Oba Solomon, has advised Portable after he slapped a clergy for preaching close to his bar

The controversial singer had assaulted a preacher who was doing the lord's work close to his bar and the video went viral

In a video made by Oba Solomon, he said that he was happy the singer pursued the preacher, he criticised the way people preach

Oba Solomon has given his two cents about the way singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, behaved with a man while he was preaching.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had allegedly slapped a clergy, who he saw preaching close to his bar in Ogun state.

Oba Solomon reacts to how Portable treated a preacher. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@oba_solomon_agbaye1

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the social media sensation, Oba Solomon noted that he was happy Portable took that step. He condemned the kind of preaching going on around the world and added that clerics were using it to deceive people.

Obas Solomon tells Portable to beg

In the recording, Oba Solomon also told the Zeh Nation boss to beg God for forgiveness for his action. He explained that Portable should identify the preacher and beg him and give him money as well.

According to him, God hates cheaters and what the music star did was in excess. He advised Portable to tell the preacher not to come close to his bar again.

Recall that a popular Islamic cleric also warned Portable about his action to the preacher.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Oba Solomon's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Oba Solomon. Here are some of the comments below: \

@engr_majek:

"Baba u make Brain."

@i.ix.ix.sv:

"That was excess."

@lonelysolar:

"Oga you self go collect if you do anyhow."

@sambamighty:

"God bless you sir for saying the truth."

@sambamighty:

"You are a good example of a leader."

@big_prayed:

"Zazu na your pikin. Like Father like son."

@joladeasaniade:

"But Oba did you know,he has warned one of them couple of weeks ago not to come to his bar again,that he is always going to mosque and he knows what he is serving,after that strong warning y did they come preaching again."

@bros_harbheycity:

"Which law ban make any religion leader to not preach the word of GOD even if the pastor is not real, that is abuse of power, the land we all have access."

@its_cosmolate:

"This Oba Solomon is the best in Nigeria. So blunt!."

@superdjco:

"You're right Oba."

Oba Solomon warns VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian content creator had sparked reactions online after a clip of him talking about Verydarkman and his recent issues with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin went viral.

Oba Solomon condemned VDM for trying to test the efficacy of Prophet Fufeyin's miracle water by using his hands, which are that of a sinner.

In his video, Solomon advised VDM to take the deaf, blind, and sick people to Prophet Fufeyin's church and allow the man of God to administer the miracle water himself

Source: Legit.ng