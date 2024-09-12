An unnamed Islamic cleric has reacted to the video where Portable was abusing and assaulting a preacher

The cleric had preached close to his Odogwu bar and Portable went to abuse and assault him with his boys

Reacting to the recording, the Islamic cleric blasted Portable and sent him to the gallows, he questioned his training

An Islamic cleric has shown his grievance to controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka, Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had assaulted a preacher, who he saw preaching close to his bar in Ogun state. He reportedly slapped the man.

Islamic slams Portable for slapping preacher. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the vital video, the cleric said that though he was a Muslim, however, he wouldn't see such disrespect and allow it to slide.

He inquired about Portable's parents and asked if he indeed has elders at home. The cleric also noted that the Zeh Nation boss was like a son to him.

Cleric asks Portable questions

In the video, the Islamic clergy cautioned Portable and said some people also had the kind of money and fame he has, but they are no more.

He warned him that the ground was slippery, so he should be careful.

Not done, the cleric mentioned that the money and fame Portable was using to misbehave was something God had given to him before the Zazu crooner ever dreamt of doing music.

He dared him and said 200 dozen Portables was not equal to him.

Recall that this was not the first time that Portable will be assaulting a man. He once fought in the trenches with a man.

Below is the video:

What fans said about the cleric's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the cleric. Here are some of the comments below:

@expensiveokiki:

"People wey dey support portable, Just imagine say na your papa Portable."

@idmaney_:

"Some gullible people still dey support portable sha."

@tiwalola_folakemi:

"How some people still support Portable dey baffle me."

@sirkay_fr:

"Portable hope say you dey hear. You’re 200 dozens kere Oomo werey."

@candydaddy007:

"Portable na the only juju man artist for Nigeria wey no dey fear to speak him mind."

@mr_youdee:

"It’s the way Christian are quiet for me. That’s why nobody respects the religion. Try that with an imam and see."

@flamezautos:

"Christian leaders no even talk anything about it, make he try am with one alfa nah, if e go still get full body, woos I be Muslim jare let me face front... ire oooo."

@swt_juie:

"Sir you really came for Portable? Hope you are ready for this calamity that is about to befall you sir cus na bunch of trouble you jam so."

@chubberries:

"Why preach around his bar? If not for clout and fame wey him Dey look for."

@haryodeleomokehinde

"Portable should ask for forgiveness from God and tender apologies from the pastor, whose so ever support portable for slapping pastor will reap from his sin."

Cleric speaks about Portable

Legit.ng had reported that a Muslim cleric had said some things about Portable and the source of his fame in a viral video on social media.

In the clip, the man explained the reason behind Portable's controversial behaviour on the social media app.

The cleric also outlined the alleged consequences if Portable were to stop behaving the way he does wherever he goes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng