US rapper Nicki Minaj recently shared a series of tweets in Pidgin English on her official X page

The music star’s posts quickly drew the attention of many Nigerians who wondered how she learned pidgin

Some netizens had questions for the US rapper, while others resorted to giving her Nigerian names

US rapper Onika Maraj, aka Nicki Minaj, recently tweeted in Pidgin English to the surprise of Nigerians on X (Twitter).

The music star had taken to her official X page to share a post where she used the popular Nigerian term ‘abeg’.

The post then piqued the interest of a netizen, Ty, who wondered who was teaching the US rapper Pidgin English.

Nigerians react as Nicki Minaj tweets in pidgin English. Photos: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Nicki responded quickly to the tweet, making it clear that she could understand everything on her timeline that was said in Pidgin English.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

“Wetin be the confusion? I Dey have eyes o? I can read all the pidgin weh una pikin de put on my timeline every day. *SUKS TEETH LOUDLY*.”

See the tweet below:

After another netizen gave Nicki a Nigerian name, ‘Oluwanika’, the rapper spoke more Pidgin to her Nigerian fans. See the post below:

Netizens react as Nicki Minaj speaks pidgin

Nicki Minaj’s Pidgin English tweets soon went viral on different Nigerian social media platforms, and it drew hilarious comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Nibtaaf_fashion_world:

“Wawuuu 😂😂😂😂.”

Amina_danjuma:

“Who give Nicki starch and banga soup😆.”

Qstacks101:

“Hahahahahah, Loud Chuckles 😂.”

Okamemmanuel:

“😂😂😂😂 okay this is nice.”

Ozioma_electronics:

“Maybe there is a Nigerian in her team😂.”

hott_galz:

“She say wetin be the confusion? 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Evelyn____xx:

“Ahhhh onikachi (onyekachi but her parent forgot the real spelling) 😂.”

adg_apparel:

“Na her achievements to understand pidgin. We sef no small 😂.”

Cy_blinks:

“Nicki Minaj ❌ Adenike Minaj Adebayo ✅.”

Jude_bakare:

“Nike Minaj you mean ?😂😂😂 Olanike Minaj😂.”

the_funmeeey:

“E for effort 😂.”

Official_queenbenita:

“Nkechi Minaj 😂.”

Mr_eric__:

“The queen to the motherland!!!😂”

Palmer_olamide:

“She needs a Nigerian name already.”

Nicki Minaj reacts to Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nicki Minaj joined many others in reacting to David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Ejiofor’s wedding ceremony.

Davido and Chioma got married at a star-studded event on June 25, 2024, and they succeeded in breaking the Nigerian social media space with their nuptials.

However, the couple’s wedding transcended borders and drew the attention of multiple-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj.

Source: Legit.ng