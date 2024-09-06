Sheila Courage has seemingly responded to her estranged husband, Isreal DMW's boss Davido

The upcoming influencer reshared a clip of Taymesan jumping on trending 'Dance or Go Back To Your Ex' challenge on TikTok

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music star had made some nasty comments about Isreal's ex in a viral video

More drama may soon be on the way between Sheila Courage, an ex-wife of David Adeleke, Davido's logistics manager, and aide Isreal Afefure, aka Isreal DMW.

Recall that the drama started after Davido made nasty comments about Isreal DMW’s ex-wife, Sheila.

Isreal DMW’s ex Sheila uses viral challenge video to reply Davido. Credit: @sheilacourage @isrealdmw

The Unavailable crooner was captured on video, which has since gone viral, taunting Sheila and noting that she’s regretting leaving Isreal because they are taking trips and spending money.

The DMW boss was quoted as saying:

“The b!tch, I know she’s feeling bad now, you’re on top! We taking jets, we balling billions of dollars, her loss! Her loss!”

The singer's comment has sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms in the country.

Israel DMW's ex Sheila Courage responds

Hours after the video trended, Sheila returned online, clapping back at the DMW label boss with a viral challenge on TikTok dubbed 'Dance or Go back to your ex.'

She reshared a video of media personality and actor Emmanuel Taymesan jumping on the challenge on TikTok.

"Do you expect me to go back to my vomit?" the background voice in the video said.

Going by the video, Sheila suggested she wouldn't return to Isreal irrespective of his fancy lifestyle.

See a screenshot of Sheila's Instastory post below:

Screenshot of Sheila Courage's Instastory post.

Watch the full video of Taymesan jumping on the challenge below:

Isreal DMW makes Oyinbo dance to Davido's song

In other news, Isreal DMW showed his loyalty to Davido by playing his song, 'Feel' after Real Madrid won the 2024 UCL final.

Isreal was seen carrying a radio on his shoulder, and some white men gathered around him while 'Feel' was playing.

He danced cheerfully with the white men who were seen singing Davido's song, who all wore white jerseys.

