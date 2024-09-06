Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist DJ Cuppy is keen on getting all the necessary education she needs

The billionaire heiress, in a recent update online, shared pictures and videos of herself in a university campus

Cuppy went on to reveal that she had secretly joined the academic session and was ready to add another degree to her portfolio

Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist Florence Otdola, aka DJ Cuppy, has officially announced her return to school for her fourth academic degree, this time at the London School of Economics.

The socialite, who has been clamouring about bagging another university degree, shared pictures and videos of herself on her new campus.

She revealed her latest academic achievement in an Instagram post on September 6, 2024. She noted that she discreetly joined during the Summer semester.

Cuppy stated in March 2023 that she had completed another Master's program at the University of Oxford in England, United Kingdom. On March 16, the Gelato singer took to Instagram to announce her recent accomplishment, revealing that this was her third degree. However, she did not specify what she received the master's degree in.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Another qualification in the bag @LondonSchoolOfEconomics ✔️📚👩🏾‍🎓 …But this time I was SILENT about going back to school for the summer 🤭 Safe to say, I'm addicted to education!"

See her post below:

DJ Cuppy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lydia__ana:

"Congratulations. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” – Nelson Mandela."

theglobalteacher_:

"You have an expensive hobby! Love it."

ikembuchukwu001:

"Good you kept silent because we are tired and also next time be silent when you follow God ,he no dey make noise Ma."

unapologethickbee:

"Cuppy Cuppy Cuppy I love your fire 🔥 my sister ❤️😍😍. Always make me happy and proud. Keeping getting those degrees and being YOUnique girl Congratulations."

olaoluwarozay07_:

"It's Almost 360° Tell Me How Many Degrees Have you Got....Too Much Of Everything Is Not Necessary Duties....My Advice For You Is Lets Collaborates I Have Got a Lot On My Desk....We Can Work Together ....I Am A MEDIATOR."

ed5drick_spillers:

"It's impossible, I'm a millionaire and I don't know what to do with the money."

nebs1881:

"A true daughter of @femiotedola keep on shining."

akporkija:

"Cuppy go soon engage 4 different men at the same time since una dey worry her life with man man man."

solomon_tyme:

"You are not addicted to education. Na money just dey. Congratulations."

khay.smoke:

"Honey stay one place nah 😂, how many countries I wan chase you reach."

famoushabeeb:

"Saw you in class today. Your energy really lifted ours . Go Cuppy."

Cuppy attends Vogue's event with Anthony Joshua

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy shared lovely images with Anthony Joshua as they stepped out for Vogue's event.

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that she captioned the post, described the ace boxer as her security guard, and gushed over their time together.

Their online lovers took to the comment section to react to the post.

