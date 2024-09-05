Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia, has finally reacted to claims of trying to reunite with him

This came shortly after Sonia heaped praises on the football star despite many months of dragging him online

Sonia explained her reasons for leaving the sportsman in the first place as she taunted her critics

Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, is back in the news after she replied to critics claiming that she was trying to restore her marriage with the athlete.

Just recently, Sonia caught many Nigerians by surprise after she heaped praises on her ex-husband for being kind to her. This came after she had dragged him incessantly on social media.

Sonia’s praises for Jude Ighalo stirred an online narrative that she was trying to restore her marriage to the footballer, and she responded.

Ighalo’s ex-wife responds to critics

In her usual fashion, Sonia took to her Instagram stories to write a lengthy note sharing her side of things. Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife told critics who said she was trying to return through the back door that she owned the whole building.

According to Sonia, even after she left Ighalo’s house, the most powerful woman in his family could not stop them. The single mum explained that if Nigerians had been following her story, they would have realised that Ighalo wasn’t the reason she left the marriage despite his numerous cheating. Sonia explained that two queens could not co-exist on the same ship, and she had to walk away.

The footballer’s ex-wife reiterated that she would celebrate him whenever she wanted because he was the father of her children. She also added that her new man was silently observing all the online drama.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians knock Ighalo’s ex-wife

Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia’s reply to critics also spread on social media and drew hot takes from netizens. Read their comments below:

Narhomie:

“Is she okay?”

queenethlondon:

“I don’t think her mental health is stable at this point…. She needs to heal from whatever is troubling her mehn.”

Emirates_vs:

“Social media the new court of law ! Keep explaining.”

naija_rich_kids:

“Sigh. Na you go bring your matter come internet, na you go still shalaye when you get the attention.”

eni_ooo_la:

“God when I got married please let my wife and my mother be best friends please 👏.”

Green_tutorsng:

“Never interfere into marriage or relationship issues 😞.”

Queen_benny:

“Queens don’t talk too much 🥂.”

leros_cucina:

“Sometimes it is good to explain so one of two persons can have senșe.”

Registerbusinessnownow:

“This one dey confuse.... don't live your life for the gram, if you still like am, go meet an for house leave phones!”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Own the whole building but one odogwu still dey one side… Sonia what did you add in your stew? Share recipe 😩.”

Ighalo's estranged wife lists people he slept with

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia, spilt a can of worms about the footballer as she listed people he slept with.

In a long rant on social media, the young woman revealed ways she played a vital role in the footballer's career.

Sonia, who had been throwing shade at her husband for days, recounted how she had helped him move to the United Kingdom to become a Watford F.C. player, which she said his agent could attest to.

