Bimbo Ademoye has celebrated her father after she got fuel from him that would last her for a very long time

In a post on her Insta story, she noted that her father called to ask if she had fuel, and he came to dorp five kegs filled with petrol for her

She thereafter sternly warned her future husband that she was taken care of, and he had a big shoe to fill

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has shown how much her father cherished her and what the old man meant to her in a post on her Insta story.

According to actress, who was rumoured to be dating VJ Adams, she said her father called to find out if she had fuel, and she said she poured the last in her car.

Her father later dropped five kegs of fuel in her house and another which filled her generator. She asked if her father was a joke to anyone.

Bimbo Ademoye writes future husband

In her post, the talented actress, who spoke about her relationship with her mother, wrote a letter to her future husband after her father's generosity,

According to her, she was not a damsel in distress, as she was well taken care of. She noted that her man has a big shoe to fill, but she will not ask for much from him.

The movie star also promised to take care of her man as she prayed for long life for her father.

What fans said about Ademoye's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

"Awnnnnn I love the way bimbo love her dad, probably because I’m daddy’s girl too."

"To us that lost our dad at early age. God will keep watching over us. I miss you dad keep resting."

"God bless you sweet daddy.'

"So thoughtful of him one of the best thing you can have on this earth is a thoughtful and intentional parent. You will forever cherish them."

"Thank you, @bimboademoye , for valuing your dad in a world where fathers often go unappreciated."

"I learnt something today from IG, my kids don’t worry I’m going to make u happi so u can be proud of me."

"I am forever a daddy’s girl. I love my daddy, rest well my favorite captain I love you too much and I miss you like crazy."

"Till he is arrested for hoarding fuel in kegs."

"What my daddy can do."

Bimbo Ademoye appreciates dad on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress left many swooning over the admirable relationship she has with her father.

The Nollywood star took her time to consciously celebrate her father as he added a year on June 13th, 2024.

Bimbo gushed about her father's affection with a special song she composed and spoke about their family struggles.

