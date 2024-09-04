Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife Sonia has showered praises on him on social media, to the surprise of many

Sonia, who had been known to call out her ex-husband, recently praised him for being kind to her and their kids despite their broken relationship

The single mum went on to recount how Ighalo surprised her with ‘kilishi’ after she told him her cravings

Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, has taken to social media to praise him.

To the surprise of many netizens, Sonia dedicated a series of Instagram posts to praising the footballer for being kind.

The single mum who has been known to bash Ighalo on social media surprised many when she gave him accolades in her recent posts.

Fans react as Jude Ighalo's ex-wife praises him after months of bashing. Photos: @ighalojude, @desuwa30

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Sonia posted a photo of her ex-husband and accompanied it with strong words of praise. On a side note, she acknowledged that Ighalo had been good to her despite her stubbornness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another post, the footballer’s ex-wife prayed for God to bless all responsible fathers. She then went on to advise ladies to try and marry a God-fearing man who loves children so that even if things go sour between them, he would still care for his kids.

Finally, Sonia recounted how Ighalo surprised her with ‘kilishi’, a popular dried meat in the Northern part of Nigeria, after she told him she was craving it.

According to her, her ex-husband got one of his boys to buy the kilishi in Abuja and send it to him by plane and delivered the snacks to her personally.

She wrote:

“Sis find better man for your unborn children o, e get why.”

See screenshots of her posts below:

What fans said about Ighalo’s ex-wife’s praises

Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife’s posts praising the footballer soon went viral on social media, attracting the attention of many Nigerians. Netizens were curious about her words, seeing as she had been known for dragging the father of her kids online.

Read what some of them had to say below:

_osime_:

“Aunty stay one place make we know where u belong😂 from bashing to hailing 🤣.”

arisanate:

“😂Nothing dey street.”

Captainokon:

“This one dey find how to use back door enter Ighalo life again 🤣, bros no gree oh, the embarrassment was too much Abeg.”

Mizztace:

“Madam if you want to go back go back all this 4 market day insult and sweet talks is draining us 😂😂😂.”

porsche_anderson:

“She’s regretting it already.”

click__button7777:

“U Dey try come back 😂now u don see say nothing Dey outside pass mr_D.”

Pleasantchinwe:

“She needs him to maintain the lifestyle. How do you go from steady bashing this guy to begging for “kilishi” 😂🙈”

__callme__oj:

“😹😹na style style to settle be this?”

dahcoochiehub:

“Them don Dey nack back 😂😂 nothing wey anybody go tell me.”

Omolaraibrahim:

“Confused gender..😉.”

olu_herodotus:

“Madam just beg Oga Odion no dey go through the corners 😂😂.”

____iamjaydee:

“From bashing him to begging for kilishi,now the bird that mother their mother 😂😂😂 confused fellow. You need him to him to maintain your lifestyle 😂 beg him in peace and go back inside.”

king_teoby:

“We keep telling these women to hold on to their marriages. Nothing dey for the streets. She don see am, she's using the corner to beg for reconciliation. I wish you both well !!”

Bihflako:

“This one don collect transfer wey burst her brain 😂😂.”

Ighalo's estranged wife lists people he slept with

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia, spilled a can of worms about the footballer as she listed people he slept with.

In a long rant on social media, the young woman revealed ways she played a vital role in the footballer's career.

Sonia, who had been throwing shade at her husband for days, recounted how she had helped him move to the United Kingdom to become a Watford F.C. player, which she said his agent could attest to.

Source: Legit.ng