Talented Nigerian film-maker and actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke has shared her marriage testimony in church

The embattled thespian suffered severe backlash after she married her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke, sometime in June 2024

Speaking about her experience, Sharon noted that God was involved in her decision and revealed her encounter with him

Sharon Ooja has officially spoken up about her wedding while giving her marital testimony in church.

The beautiful and talented actress married the love of her life in a luxurious wedding in June 2024, which was recorded as one of the most beautiful weddings in 2024 so far.

During her wedding, there were allegations levied against her husband, tagging him as a serial divorcee and a heartbreaker. The actress turned deaf ears to the online rants and went about her business.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Sharon Ooja was spotted in church giving testimony about her marriage.

"God gave me the best husband" - Sharon

According to her, she had everything and had been lacking in the marital area for so many years. While filming one of her movies in the desert, she had an encounter with God, and that was how he provided her with a man.

Sharon, however, described her husband as the best man in the world.

Watch Sharon's clip here:

Sharon also advised the congregation to move closer to God and align with the Holy Spirit.

Reactions to Sharon's testimony

See how Nigerians reacted to the post:

@nene_george:

"You’re giving testimony but you bl0cked me."

@nkilinwa:

"Be like dem go blow trumpet for couples this year make we single finally rest."

@chyskystar:

"😂😂😂I never knew third wives testify though. I’m glad you’re happy hun."

@lolaluxuryhub:

"Your joy will know no end. All these internet ekwensu will not use you to shine teeth."

@gossip_with_facts:

"Make e give his own testimony too sis no be only you wake come."

@geminikiing1:

"This kind of testimony hmmmmm."

@good_luck7700:

"You could have wait after 5years at least."

@danielkunke:

"How is she not ashamed saying this?"

Sharon Ooja Flaunts Sultry Shape

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja spurred another wave of reactions about her new marriage to Ugo Nwoke.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star and her billionaire hubby turned heads with videos of the beautiful destination they headed for their honeymoon.

Updates from their romantic time away made the actress cheerful as they had a beautiful time on the beach.

