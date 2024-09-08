An old video of Heidi Korth is making the rounds on social media, a few hours she and her husband announced that they were expecting a baby

The formerly estranged couple had made a gender reveal party to tell their fans that they were going to be a parent once again

In the new video, Korth said that she was divorced and was putting her ring out for anyone interested in having it

Peeps on social media have dug up an old video of Heidi Korth, Davido's cousin's wife, after they had a gender reveal party.

Legit.ng had reported that Sina Rambo and his formerly estranged wife, Korth, had announced that they were expecting a second baby after their spilt drama.

Sina Rambo and wife showing off pregnancy. Photo credit @fraukorth

Source: Instagram

In the old recording making the rounds, Korth was showing off her wedding ring and saying that she was divorced.

She even offered to give out the wedding band to anyone, who was interested in having it.

Fans taunted the expectant mother because of all the drama she put when her marriage crashed, many wondered why she went back to her singer husband.

Recall that Korth had made allegations of domestic violence in her marriage before walking out of it. She called Sina Rambo out and also dragged his family into it.

Below is the post:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the old video of Sina Rambo's wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@a.bi.de.mi:

"Shame doesn’t exist anymore.'

@fassycommunications:

"Endurance pro max."

@khaddybee88:

"So who wants to collect divorce ring enter marriage. My gender go whine u but no panic."

@adenike_omoyeofure:

"Very Yeye woman.'

@evangelist_bestman:

"Obviously they’ve reconciled ! Sina Rambo must really love the woman to avoid forgiven her after everything she said and all the drama ! It’s well with their union in Jesus name."

@the_reciple_room:

"Insulting him and he's family in public and going behind closed door to collect mic is wild."

@bbmaternitystore:

"Put mouth for relationship matter at your peril."

@oyedunny:

"Again! Don’t bring your problems to social media."

@scentsofapril:

"Why can’t y’ll rest???!!! Love always wins! Every marriage/relationship etc has its ups and downs. Goodluck to both of them, wishing them forever more to go.'

@iheanacho_peace16:

"When they tell people not to bring their marital problems to the internet someone Yeye people will be telling you to speak out. Who has social media helped in solving issues las las na gist everybody dey here dey find."

Sina Rambo replies wife's demonistic violence claims

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer, and Davido’s cousin, had finally broken his silence after his wife, Heidi, called him out online.

Heidi had accused Sina of domestic violence as well as abuse at the hands of his sister, among other things.

Sina finally reacted to the claims with an official statement where he called the accusations baseless lies.

