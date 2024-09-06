Singer Falz has opened up on how he feels about the Nigerian passport and how it impinges on relationships

He stated if he wanted to go on a gateway with a lady, and asked for her details for a passport, the delay could be an issue

The actor noted that applying for a Schengen visa for a romantic date is not pure and his countenance got his fans talking

Singer and actor Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has addressed the claim that some Nigerian men are not romantic.

He stated that the men should not be blamed but the Nigerian passport. According to him, if he asks a lady to pack her bags to travel to Paris, telling her to send her passport details can be stressful.

The singer, who also has a passion for activism, added that he would have to apply for a Schengen visa to make the travel successful.

He expressed worry as he made the statement and he noted that following through these procedures is not pure.

Some fans of the music star agreed with him and he called on the Nigerian government to work toward strengthening the passport.

Fans react to Falz's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Falz's video below:

@sng_daddy:

"Before visa come out, una two don get misunderstanding. Una don block each other."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Start with Obudu cattle ranch baby!"

@thessyrainn:

"Something needs to be done about that passport."

@bahtman_:

"And the minister of foreign affairs is not doing anything to make Nigerians passport strong passport."

@abisinuolla:

"Abi o. Before visa come out Una two fit don break up."

@its_realkamal:

"Shey una no fit talk about fuel price ni? shey na love be our problem like this."

