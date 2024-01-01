Popular singer Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has been known for his songs and activism over the years

He has also gone ahead to reveal the fashion side of him which has not gotten much recognition

His outfit of a crochet dress at an event caused an uproar on social media, and got people making different assumptions

Popular singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has caused a stir online as he turned up at an event wearing a feminine-looking outfit. The outfit was made of an off-shoulder pink crochet dress, a blue singlet, and a blue baggy baggy trouser.

The artiste, who is the son of prominent lawyers Femi and Funmi Falana (Senior Advocates of Nigeria), complemented his outfit with silver neck chains, his signature glasses, and captioned the photos on Instagram:

"Shinmi pelu off-shoulder. Ota l’enu."

Falz gets fans talking with crotchet dress. Source: @falzthebahdguy

See photos of Falz's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Falz's controversial outfit

Several persons have reacted to the singer's dress. Some of them are below:

@funkejenifaakindele

"I love what you wearing."

@kikasbakeshop:

"Feminization of the masculine gender. This is a global agenda, most people don’t know the agenda behind it. They just follow the bandwagon."

@temi_ben_001:

"All this celebrities sef. If unaaa mad we no go know ooo."

@lunarso_ul:

"Okay I’m enjoying this new type of men , embracing their femininity."

@tyc.oon6:

"Falz if you wan wear shirt make you wear am…. If you no wan wear am make you pull am. Wetin be this na?"

@n6oflife:

"Make una dey try tell our Naija stylists to dey calm down abeg."

@chidimokeme:

"Fashionista tò baaaad gàn. Happy New Year bro. Thank you for all the banging good vibes, and for always giving of your voice, when and where it matters most to the people.

@iam2shotz:

"Uummm wat in the outfit is going on here"

@chi.somzz:

"Return Ayra starr’s crotchet top."

