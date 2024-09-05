Singer Paul Okoye and his pregnant wife, Ivy, are currently on holiday in the US, and they have given their fans an update

In the post shared by the singer, he said life was good, and he shared the name of country which they were at

In the clip, Paul was rapping behind Ivy as she captured the fun of the moment, they also shared some pictures as well

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of defunct P-Square, has shown how he and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, are enjoying their vacation abroad.

The music star, who got married this year, shared a video and some pictures to give fans a sneak peek of what was happening around him and his pregnant wife.

Paul Okoye and wife travel to US. Photo credit@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to Rude Boy, life was indeed good, as he rapped beautifully for his wife in the video.

Ivy shares picture

Also taking to her Insta story, Paul Okoye's pregnant wife also shared a picture of her and her husband holding hands while on holiday.

She ensured her growing baby bump was not seen as she made a recording of their outing.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Rude Boy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music act about his holiday. Here are some of the comments below:

@donteetv:

"Nice Outfit Bro, Peace of mind wan wound you."

@pandakyng:

"How far bro, you done call your brother today?"

@kentomartinez:

"Waiting for poor people to advise a rich man here.'

@igbinoviaowen:

"King, 43 year old man"

@emmyearn:

"Rudy.'

@iamreal_justin:

"Fine boy no stress."

"Fine boy no stress."

"Fine boy no stress."

@ashinoworry:

"Para man."

@madona_simeon:

"In this life make money oo make u no go dey hold another man wife shoe."

@samuel.mabiah:

"Rudeboy, please try to let everything go and work with your brother Peter,I don't think Peter has any jealous or envious in his heart for you."

Paul Okoye advises men

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had given his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date.

In the post, he said since ladies are now concerned about dating rich men, men should also start cashing after rich ladies.

His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it.

