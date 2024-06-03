Singer Falz does not know how to sugarcoat his words when he wants to air his mind and he made that obvious again

It is no news that the Nigerian Labour Congress is currently on strike and it has affected a lot of activities in the nation

According to the singer, he is being affected by the strike action and stuck where he is but he doesn't mind

Rapper Folarin Falana, aka Falz the Bahd Guy, shared how the nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was affecting him.

The body embarked on the action on Monday, June 3, and grounded all government operations, which has affected several people in the country.

Falz shares gorgeous looks and speaks on the NLC strike. Image credit: @falzthebadguy

Source: Instagram

Falz was in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state over the weekend to participate in the charity football match hosted by the Super Eagles player, Troost Ekong.

He revealed that he was travelling back to Lagos when he was told that the airport had been shutdown due to the strike action.

Though he was stuck in the South-South region and had some businesses to handle in Lagos, he said he was fine staying back.

He added that the reason the NLC is embarking on the action - a demand on the increment of the minimum wage from N30k to N494k - was valid.

The Bop Daddy crooner also lashed out at the government in his dialect, stating that they were not responsible people.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Falz's video

Several netizens have reacted to Falz's video on the NLC strike. Many people focused on his handsome look. See some of the comments below:

@queentimmyy:

"Forgive me but all I paid attention to was the fine boy and smooth skin talking."

@miz_grant22:

"Falz is so cute, jeez but yeah even though they wanna go on strike, why can't we have a power supply to at least watch news."

@moninuola2308:

"I apologise that all I paid my attention to was the succulent lips and the smooth skin."

@juminathasha56:

"This guy fine sha."

@strawberrydesignslimited:

"Faze the fine boy or fine man, which one self?

@savy_sc:

"Someone who cares."

Falz speaks on 2023 elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz spoke on the incredible influence of the 2023 presidential elections on Nigerian youths.

Falz, in a video, mentioned that Nigerians needed to educate themselves and accommodate improvement in how they relate to their fellow citizens.

The activist went on to urge his countrymen to remain relentless in their pursuit of a great nation and encouraged them to come out and vote in the state elections.

Source: Legit.ng