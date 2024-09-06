Famous Lagos socialite and a member of the National Union of Road Transport (NURTW), Kokozaria, has reportedly been sent to jail

According to reports, the Chief Judge at the Lagos state Magistrate court has asked for Kokozaria to be held in custody at the Nigerian Correctional Services

Kokozaria was accused of assaulting Nollywood actor Lawori and conspiring with his boys to commit a felony, which has been tagged as a threat to life

Famous Lagos big boy and a chieftain of the NURTW, Ganiyu Oyedepo, better known by his street name, Kokozaria, has been sent to jail for allegedly assaulting Nollywood actor Ade Adele, aka Lawori.

The controversial personality was accused of conspiring with his boys at a party in Idimu, Lagos, on June 25 to harm the Nollywood actor Lawori.

Former NURTW boss Kokozaria sent to jail for assaulting and conspiring against Nollywood actor Lawori. Photo credit: @kokozaria_americaboy/@babalawori

Source: Instagram

According to the court documents making the rounds online, one of Kokozaria's boys smashed the head of Lawori with a bottle and stabbed him with broken pieces.

The report stated that Kokozaria was charged to court on four counts of assault occasioned with harm, Conspired to commit Felony to wit, procured boys to inflict harm on another and a conscious breach of peace.

Koko Zaria reacts to reports of his incarceration

After the reports about his arrest went viral, Kokozaria took to his social media handle to share a video of himself dancing with one of his daughters.

In another video, some artisans were heard hailing and praying for the NURTW chieftain while noting that his enemies would only try but would never be able to catch him.

However, according to reports reaching Legit.ng from an anonymous source, it was revealed that Kokozaria is currently not in Nigeria and had fled to the United States days before the court asked that he be remanded in jail.

The source also stated that Kokozaria is currently facing persecution because he is no longer MC Oluomo's errand boy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Lawori did a video accusing Kokozaria of sending his boys to beat him up at a party in Lagos.

Below is the court documents making the rounds:

Reactions trail Kokozaria's alleged arrest

Below are some of the reactions that trailed the court's pronouncement:

@gg_fabulous_agba_akin:

"This one dan go step on toes 😂😂😂 den dan find one offense give am gbam #If u know u know …if u don’t gerrit forget about it."

@toluwatee:

"What is now at large,the boyz nko,them no remand them,y is it only Koko name we dey see."

@deolamimi:

"The boy that did it is at large so why find koko guilty of an offense committed by another?"

@olasun_kan:

"How can they found him guilty shey koko lo bogo Lori legba ni, dem need to proof beyond reasonable doubt, abi koko no get lawyer ni."

@mr_t_events:

"As e no Dey with Oluomo again."

@yurel.korede:

"Zaria no go go prison, connection plenty."

@stylebyhod:

"Person wey dey Texas, dem no dey catch breeze."

@nbj479:

"He don enter ham. Scapegoat. Naija. Use and dump."

@ayo_onilu_ayo:

"With all these write up....una no put how many years him go take chop beans. How many years dem give?"

@officialcoded21:

"Person way Dey USA. Una too Dey whine for this country."

Portable calls out Kokozaira

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had called out Kokozaria, lover of his estranged babymama, Honey Berry for keeping his son away from him.

The Zazu crooner accused her of taking his son to see her lover and also taking him to parties when he is just a year old.

Source: Legit.ng