The promising future of Christianah Idowu, a 300-level student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has been cut short

News of her unsettling death went viral in the early hours of Thursday, September 5, after a friend reportedly murdered her

Swinging n on the ongoing conversations surrounding Christianah's demise, singer Adekunle Gold urged fans to stand up to oppressors in their lives

The spirit of Nigerians has been dampened by the news of the death of Christianah Idowu, a 300-level student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who was murdered in cold blood by one whom she called her friend.

According to reports that have circulated the media space, she was allegedly kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road in August and was found dead after a devastating ordeal.

Adekunle Gold shared a heartfelt post about murdered FUNAAB student. Credit: @FUNAAB74, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The suspect, now in custody, confessed to the crime, revealing that he killed and buried Christiana in their house.

Weighing in on the issue, singer Adekunle Gold went on the microblogging app to share his thoughts. He urged netizens to ensure that they stand up to all who oppress them.

"Men, true strength is not about staying silent but about standing up to your friends who abuse, r*pe, or demean women. Let's redefine masculinity by holding each other accountable. #JusticeforChristianah."

See post here:

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold's tweet

See how Nigerians have reacted to the tweet:

@RapidRover99:

"Fellas, real power isn't in keeping mum, but in calling out your mates when they're out of line with women. Let's flip the script on what it means to be a man by keeping each other in check."

@_callmebekky:

"Women must be protected."

@Midexhaircare:

"It's also not about defending the abusers too."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"You've spoken well."

@rosiewayfux:

"100 true, we need such a masculinity."

Source: Legit.ng