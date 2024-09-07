The United States government has jailed two Nigerian siblings for sextortion leading to the death of a teenager

The court sentenced Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21 to 17 1/2 years imprisonment on Thursday, September 5

The prosecutors narrated how the two brothers blackmailed and extorted over 100 young men and teenage boys in the US

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

FCT, Abuja - Two Nigerian brothers, Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21 have been sentenced to 17 1/2 years imprisonment for sexually extorting more than 100 young men and teenage boys across the United States.

Legit.ng recalls that the two brothers were extradited to the United States after pleading guilty in April to conspiring to exploit teenage boys sexually.

The Ogoshi brothers were sentenced to 17 1/2 years imprisonment on Thursday, September Photo credit: @ChazakM/Maria Ude Nwachi

Source: UGC

The prosecutors said the victims included a 17-year-old Michigan high school student, Jordan DeMay, who killed himself in March 2022.

According to USA Today, the judgement was delivered on Thursday, September 5.

Prosecutors said the Ogoshis bought hacked social media accounts and used them to lure victims with fake profiles.

Court records revealed that DeMay died from a self-inflicted gunshot at his home in Marquette, Michigan after Samuel Ogoshi blackmailed him.

According to the Prosecutors, Ogoshis used their fake social media profiles to message victims after which they solicited sexually explicit images from their minor victims.

They created a collage of photographs that included the compromising image with other photos of the victim and their school, family, and friends.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the two brothers "threatened to disclose the collages to the family, friends, and classmates of the victim unless the victim agreed to pay money using online cash applications."

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement said:

"To criminals who commit these schemes: you are not immune from justice. We will track you down and hold you accountable, even if we have to go halfway around the world to do so."

Popular Nigerian extradited to US over fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) finalised the process to extradite a Nigerian known as Adedunmola Gbadegesin to the United States of America for allegedly defrauding an American lady of $148,000.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC via its official social media page, the United States had filed a request to extradite Gbadegesin, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng