A scammer impersonating singer Flavour has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of a fine

The scammer's action saw the EFCC inviting Flavour during the investigation after victims petitioned the agency

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the court sentence on social media, as many suggested that it was lenient

A man identified as Courage Ikpaka has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after he scammed a United States citizen, Mrs Yvelte M. Thompson, of $53,000.

According to the report, the man committed the nefarious act by impersonating High-life singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania.

Yahoo boy bags two years jail term for impersonating Flavour. Credit: @2niteflavour/gettyimage/boonchaiwedmakawan/Douglas Sacha

Source: Instagram

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court convicted Ikpaka on Tuesday, September 3, after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the trial, a witness said Ipaka impersonated Flavour by pledging to hold shows in the US and receive payment via Bitcoin wallets, Vanguard reported.

Prosecution counsel Suleiman Suleiman led EFCC investigator Azibagiri Dan Ekpar, who explained that the agency took action after a petition by Eyitayo Tolulope Abiodun and others on behalf of the victim.

The EFCC revealed Flavour was invited, and he claimed innocence regarding the allegations. Further investigation revealed that Ikpaka, who lives in Benin City, was the mastermind.

In his statement, the defendant admitted that he impersonated Flavour by obtaining $53,000 from a woman in the US in 2021.

After the defendant’s guilty plea and upon reviewing the prosecution’s evidence against him, Justice Dipeolu sentenced him to two years imprisonment, with an option of a fine of N2 million.

The sum of N7.9m recovered from the convict was also forfeited to Mrs Thompson.

What netizens are saying about sentence

Read the comments below:

idiongoudoh:

"He stole $53,000 and his given option of fine of $1300 Nigerian legal system sef."

omeizamaleek:

"Option of fine of 2m."

__odoziaku:

"I really want to know how he pulled that off."

the_blackbaddie:

"Which kind system is this??? He impersonated someone and duped $53000 only to get 2yrs imprisonment or pay 2M……..???? Eh shiere gan Oo."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng