A popular actor and MC Lawori has made some serious allegations against NURTW chieftain, Kokozaira

In a video sighted online, Lawori claimed that he was busy MCing when Kokozaria sent thugs to break his head

In his response, Kokozaria shared his side of story and what transpired at the event where the actor was wounded

Nollywood actor and MC, Ayo Adele better known as Lawori, has alleged that National Union of Road Transport Worker chieftain, Ganiyu Oyedepo also known as Kokozaria, sent thugs to injure him at an event.

In a video made by the actor, he showed his injured head, which still had blood flowing from it. According to him, he was at an event when the man, who acquired a mansion sent someone to call him. while he was the MC at Idimu Day which took place a few days ago.

Lawori, who was the MC at Idimu Day went to honour the chieftain when a man broke a bottle on his head. He became unconscious and saw himself in the hospital.

He explained that he has been batting pains and his head has swollen up despite the treatment he was given. He called on Nigerians to come to his aid, so his life will not be taken away untimely.

Lawori lamented that he has been living in fear since that day because he does not know his offence before he was attacked.

Kokozaria replies

In a video made to counter what the actor said, Kokozaira told Lawori to swear with all his possession that he was the one who sent thugs to injure him.

According to him, he sent for Lawori just to inform him that he was also at Idimu Day celebration. He saw when the actor was injured, and he was he one who rushed him to the hospital.

Kokozaira explained that was driving round for a couple of minutes before they got a hospital which treated the actor. He paid for his bills and was the one who called his wife to inform him about the incident.

The chieftain also mentioned that Lawori stayed with him for some hours before taking his leave. He gave him and his wife money.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had also called out Kokozaria before. He accused him of putting up an inciting post because he was not supporting All Progressive Congress.

Reactions trails Lawori and Kokozaira's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the two video. Here are they below:

Portable calls out Kokozaira

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had called out Kokozaria, lover of his estranged babymama, Honey Berry for keeping his son away from him.

The Zazu crooner accused her of taking his son to see her lover and also taking him to parties when he is just a year old

