A Nigerian blogger, identified as Cutie Jullss, has given an opposing notion about VDM's recent accusation of Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the social media activist implicated Iyabo Ojo by suggesting that she has been logging into Mohad's widow's IG account

In a post by the blogger, she noted that the activist needs to ask for a refund from his hacker, adding that VDM breached security on Iyabo Ojo's account

A popular Nigerian blogger, Cutie Jullss, has weighed in on the fresh accusations levelled at actress Iyabo Ojo on Wednesday, September 5, by an outspoken social media activist, VerydarkMan, whose real name is Otse Martins Vincent.

According to the narrative-speaking VDM, his hacker correlated an IP address that logs into the late singer Mohbad's widow's IG account with that of Iyabo Ojo, suggesting that the thespian has been operating Wunmi's account.

Blogger calls, and VDM is unwise, telling him to ask for a refund from the hacker. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @iyaboojofespris, @mohbad

Source: Instagram

Swinging into the matter, the blogger noted that Meta has different IP addresses and that the hacker must have sent VDM a random one, posing it as Iyabo Ojo's.

The blogger also maintained that media personalityVDM has posed a security threat to Iybao Ojo's account, which the authorities should take seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See post below:

Blogger spurs reactions online

Here is how some netizens have reacted to the blogger's claims:

@kartel_obagomaster:

"He knows what his saying, unah too hate truth for this Nigeria."

@vernnylit:

"He's so obsessed in destroying the woman especially when now people are talking about her daughter's engagement. His aim was to repeat what he did during Davido's wedding."

@wresfordsmile:

"Looks like Iyabo owns this page!"

@yellowshugabae:

"I said it when I saw that IP address but illiterates like himself came for me."

@haryoryhemie:

"Wen we say Vincent is daft, his wretched abi na church rat them call themselves will start barking like dogs, wey hunger wan kpai."

@vee_ilenz9:

"VDM occupation : Iyabo the air I breath."

@cynthiaikeofficial:

"E get 2 men that Bullied Mohbad till he kpai, For One Day VDM has never Called them out."

@elena_nel21:

"Dis guy is so invested in seeing Iyabo's downfall n na him go fall inshallah."

@odeepapii:

"There’s a public IP domain and there’s private IP domain, what VDM got was the Public one of Meta but ignorance and lack of expertise made him quickly conclude both were owned by Iyabo."

Verydarkman resumes dragging Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, media personality Verydarkman has made pointers about those who caused the death of the late singer Mohbad.

He linked a statement made by Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law, who asked Wunmi, the singer's widow, to share what she knows about his death.

Verydarkman also indicted actress Iyabo Ojo and noted that she has stopped seeking justice for the deceased because she has an idea of what happened to him.

Source: Legit.ng